Orthopedic Biomaterials Market To Reach US$ 21.3 Bn By 2027 Due To Use Of Orthopedic Biomaterials In Stem Cell-based Regenerative Medicines, Projects TMR Study

- Recent research in improving functionality and reliability of implants in joint replacement procedures fuels growth of the orthopedic biomaterials market

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuous advancements in material design and surface engineering techniques for bio-implants have led to the expanding array of biomaterials to treat various orthopedic disorders. Notable modifications in biomaterial designs have stemmed from these advancements, and have helped restore or modify the physiological function of diseased or damaged tissues in patients.

The prevalence of work-related musculoskeletal injuries and ceaseless research on developing better implants for the patient population will help the global market valuation to grow 2X from 2017 to 2027 to reach US$ 21.28 Bn by the end of 2027. Asia Pacific is expected to be an emerging market, offering lucrative opportunities to medical device manufacturers in the orthopedic biomaterials market.

Moreover, strides made in tissue engineering approaches hold promise for increasing the functionality of implants used broadly in joint replacements, spine implants, and bio-resorbable tissue fixation, and expanding the avenue for medtech companies in orthopedic biomaterials market. The application of nanotechnologies coupled with 3D printing of biomaterials has increased the outcomes of orthopedic surgeries, especially in elderly patients.

Key Findings of Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Study

Focus on Improving Reliability, Functionalities of Implants to Help Reduce Musculoskeletal Disorders: Medical device companies have extensively researched on bio-implant materials over the past few decades, focusing on their designs and integration of implant into host tissues. The currently available products in the orthopedic biomaterials market are gaining uptake for treating or managing musculoskeletal disorders and orthopedic injuries, such as those arising from extreme sports and adventure activities. Sports injuries related to lower extremities such as ankle and foot sprains, strains, and fractures have fueled the demand. Particularly, advancements in technologies used for surface engineering of these biomaterials have transformed arthroscopy.

Pursuit for Better Materials for Tissue Engineering Boosts Outlook of Regenerative Therapies:Strides made in tissue engineering are enriching the arena of regenerative medicine and improving the value chain of players in the orthopedic biomaterials market. New stem cell-based regenerative approaches are being tested for preventing the traumatic loss of tissues and improving immune response toward biomaterials. Some of the common orthopedic biomaterials are calcium phosphate cements, glass-ceramic and bioactive glasses, polymers, and metals.

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market: Key Drivers

High prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) has led to occupational health problems in the workplace globally, propelling the demand for biomaterials to treat them. In addition, rise in aging population has spurred the demand for joint replacement procedures, thereby positively impacting the market.

Rise in incidence of injuries in extreme sports and adventure has boosted the orthopedic biomaterials market growth

Extensive research on preclinical safety and efficacy of orthopedic biomaterials is expanding market avenue

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the key players in the orthopedic biomaterials market are Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Medtronic, Smith & Nephew plc., DePuy Synthes, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. A number of medtech and medical device manufacturing companies is keen on launching orthopedic devices with better outcomes to meet the unmet needs of patients in joint replacements and spine implants.

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is expected to be a significant market for orthopedic biomaterials. Wide adoption of precise surgical techniques in orthopedics, favorable reimbursement framework in the region, and research on developing novel biomaterials to treat musculoskeletal disorders are factors cementing the revenue prospects of this regional market.

On the other hand, opportunities in the Asia Pacific orthopedic biomaterials market are anticipated to rise, mainly due to a large patient population. India and China are the key countries contributing sizable revenue streams in the current market.

Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market: Segmentation

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market, by Material

Glass-ceramic & Bioactive Glasses



Calcium Phosphate Cements



Polymers



Metals



Composites

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market, by Application

Joint Replacements



Spine Implants



Orthobiologics



Viscosupplementation



Bio-resorbable Tissue Fixation

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market, by End User

Hospitals



Orthopedic Clinics



Others

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of the Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market: The orthopedic navigation systems market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, rising number of mergers and acquisitions among market players, and increasing incidence of orthopedic and neurological disorders.

Small Bone and Joint Orthopedic Devices Market: According to Transparency Market Research's latest report on the global small bone and joint orthopedic devices market for the historical period 2017-2018 and forecast period 2019-2027, Rise in disabling diseases such as osteoarthritis and osteoporosis and focus on technological innovations are projected to drive the global small bone and joint orthopedic devices market during the forecast period.

Orthopedic Devices Market: According to Transparency Market Research's latest report on the global orthopedic devices market for the historical period 2017-2018 and forecast period 2019-2027, rise in percentage of population requiring orthopedic devices, increase in incidence rates of injuries related to accidents, sports, and adventure, surge in adoption of technologically advanced products are projected to drive the market.

