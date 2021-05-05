Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr. Robert Snyder, Performs The First Outpatient Total Knee Arthroplasty Using The Conformis ITotal G2 Patient-Specific Knee Replacement Prosthesis And Cutting Jigs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robert J. Snyder performed the first outpatient Total Knee Arthroplasty using the Conformis iTotal G2 Patient-Specific Knee Replacement Prosthesis and Cutting Jigs in an ambulatory surgery center in Hampton Roads on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The outpatient surgery was performed on a 61-year-old female at Coastal Virginia Surgery Center in Newport News, Va.

"Patients who need total knee replacement surgery want an implant that is as close to their own knee as possible," explains Dr. Robert J. Snyder, orthopaedic surgeon at Orthopaedic and Spine Center. "They can have that with the Conformis iTotal knee, which is the perfect solution for TKA in an ambulatory surgery center as all the components for surgery come in one box."

"The patient was up walking and discharged to go home within three and a half hours of surgery, after demonstrating competency at going up and down stairs," said Dr. Boyd W. Haynes III, President of Coastal Virginia Surgery Center. "In our patient care call the next day, she said she was doing fine, with no swelling, and the home health nurse had already been by for a care visit. She did have some discomfort but felt that was entirely normal for the surgery she'd had. We wish her all the best as she recovers!"

OSC physicians are accepting new patients, and CVSC is still scheduling surgeries, both with additional precautions during the COVID-19 Pandemic. To make an in-person, telehealth, or phone appointment with an OSC provider, call (757) 596-1900 or visit www.osc-ortho.com.

About Robert J. Snyder, M.D.Dr. Robert Snyder has been a part of Orthopaedic & Spine Center since 1994 and is a board-certified, general orthopaedic surgeon who focuses on the treatment of sports injuries, arthritis and specializes In joint replacement of the hip and knee.

About Orthopaedic & Spine CenterOrthopaedic & Spine Center (OSC) is staffed by outstanding medical professionals who strive to provide the very best orthopaedic and interventional pain management care available anywhere. Our Center includes a comfortable, state-of-the-art medical facility, pleasant and well-trained personnel, physicians trained in the most advanced orthopaedic treatments, interventional pain management procedures, regenerative medicine, using stem cell and platelet therapies and a dedication to patient care.

About Coastal Virginia Surgery CenterCoastal Virginia Surgery Center (CVSC) is a fully certified ambulatory surgery center through the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, Inc. (AAAHC) staffed by outstanding medical professionals who strive to provide the very best care available. The Center includes four surgical suites with state-of-the-art technology and pleasant personnel trained in the most advanced orthopaedic treatments, interventional pain management procedures, regenerative medicine and old-fashioned patient care.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orthopaedic-surgeon-dr-robert-snyder-performs-the-first-outpatient-total-knee-arthroplasty-using-the-conformis-itotal-g2-patient-specific-knee-replacement-prosthesis-and-cutting-jigs-301284637.html

SOURCE Orthopaedic & Spine Center and Coastal Virginia Surgery Center