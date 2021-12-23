Ortho Clinical (OCDX) Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - OCDX

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) to Quidel Corporation is fair to Ortho shareholders. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Ortho shareholders will receive $7.14 in cash per common share and 0.1055 shares of common stock in the combined company for each Ortho common share, with Ortho shareholders expected to own approximately 38% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Ortho shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Ortho and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Ortho shareholders; (2) determine whether Quidel is underpaying for Ortho; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Ortho shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Ortho shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

