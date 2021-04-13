Orro Announces Alexa Built-in Integration
SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orro , creators of the professional-grade top-of-the-line Orro Smart Living System, today announced their Alexa Built-in integration for the Orro Switch. Available via wireless update for Orro owners, the upgrade allows homeowners to directly access Alexa through their Orro Switches, providing Alexa capabilities including checking the weather or news, setting timers and reminders - and even controlling other smart home devices. Once activated, users simply say "Alexa", and the Orro Switch wakes to listen for a command, while Orro's implementation of Alexa's ESP (Echo Spatial Perception) ensures that the switch closest to the person speaking responds back.
"Our far-field microphone array, speaker, and onboard application processor enable Orro Switches to offer functions similar to a standalone Alexa device," said Colin Billings, founder and CEO, Orro. "With our Alexa Built-in integration, professional installers can simply install Orro Switches in the home and their customers will be getting smart light control, integrated control of other devices, and built-in voice control all from a single device. This streamlines the professional's installation process while providing homeowners with the smart living experiences they want - all without extra cords or countertop clutter."
Orro's Smart Living systems and products are specifically designed for use by professional installers, providing an industry-leading unified and powerful solution that meets the demand for advanced smart home systems at a mainstream price. The easy-to-install system unifies a smart home, automatically implementing perfect lighting, with recallable lighting scenes, room-to-room intercom and more. By unifying smart living experiences around a home's lighting control system, Orro provides professionals with a single smart home solution, accessible via touch or voice - without having to install and configure additional hardware. In addition, voice control with Alexa creates a compelling demo for potential buyers, showcasing the convenience and value of the smart home.
Orro Smart Living System, features and functionality:
- Designed for professional builders and installers
- Interact via color touch screen or through voice
- Vibrant color display with intuitive smartphone-like swipe and touch interaction
- Integrated motion, sound and light sensors enable advanced automation and security
- Energy saving Eco Mode
- Control and access thermostat, door locks, doorbells, speakers and more
- Works with existing light bulbs - make any light smart
- Modular and expandable
- Upgradable to meet evolving standards and provide new functionality
- All-encompassing unified smart home control
- Wellness functionality provides optimal light levels throughout the day
- Easy Commissioning - setup the Orro system directly from a mobile phone
About OrroThe Orro Smart Living System upgrades homes with a simple-to-use, unified smart home system. With Orro, users get automated smart lighting, smart home controls, wellness-focused lighting schedules, home monitoring, and energy-saving features that seamlessly integrate with core smart and automation systems - creating a home that works for you. For more information, visit Orro on the web at: www.GetOrro.com
