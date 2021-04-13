Orro Announces Alexa Built-in Integration

Built to Meet the Rigors and Requirements of Professional Home Builders, Electricians and Installers, Orro Smart Living System Provides Top-of-the-Line Quality and Features Homeowners Demand

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orro , creators of the professional-grade top-of-the-line Orro Smart Living System, today announced their Alexa Built-in integration for the Orro Switch. Available via wireless update for Orro owners, the upgrade allows homeowners to directly access Alexa through their Orro Switches, providing Alexa capabilities including checking the weather or news, setting timers and reminders - and even controlling other smart home devices. Once activated, users simply say "Alexa", and the Orro Switch wakes to listen for a command, while Orro's implementation of Alexa's ESP (Echo Spatial Perception) ensures that the switch closest to the person speaking responds back.

"Our far-field microphone array, speaker, and onboard application processor enable Orro Switches to offer functions similar to a standalone Alexa device," said Colin Billings, founder and CEO, Orro. "With our Alexa Built-in integration, professional installers can simply install Orro Switches in the home and their customers will be getting smart light control, integrated control of other devices, and built-in voice control all from a single device. This streamlines the professional's installation process while providing homeowners with the smart living experiences they want - all without extra cords or countertop clutter."

Orro's Smart Living systems and products are specifically designed for use by professional installers, providing an industry-leading unified and powerful solution that meets the demand for advanced smart home systems at a mainstream price. The easy-to-install system unifies a smart home, automatically implementing perfect lighting, with recallable lighting scenes, room-to-room intercom and more. By unifying smart living experiences around a home's lighting control system, Orro provides professionals with a single smart home solution, accessible via touch or voice - without having to install and configure additional hardware. In addition, voice control with Alexa creates a compelling demo for potential buyers, showcasing the convenience and value of the smart home.

Orro Smart Living System, features and functionality:

Designed for professional builders and installers

Interact via color touch screen or through voice

Vibrant color display with intuitive smartphone-like swipe and touch interaction

Integrated motion, sound and light sensors enable advanced automation and security

Energy saving Eco Mode

Control and access thermostat, door locks, doorbells, speakers and more

Works with existing light bulbs - make any light smart

Modular and expandable

Upgradable to meet evolving standards and provide new functionality

All-encompassing unified smart home control

Wellness functionality provides optimal light levels throughout the day

Easy Commissioning - setup the Orro system directly from a mobile phone

To learn more about Orro features and solutions for professional home builders, electricians or installers, please visit: https://GetOrro.com/pro

About OrroThe Orro Smart Living System upgrades homes with a simple-to-use, unified smart home system. With Orro, users get automated smart lighting, smart home controls, wellness-focused lighting schedules, home monitoring, and energy-saving features that seamlessly integrate with core smart and automation systems - creating a home that works for you. For more information, visit Orro on the web at: www.GetOrro.com

Orro is available for sale on www.GetOrro.com and Amazon.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orro-announces-alexa-built-in-integration-301267415.html

SOURCE Orro