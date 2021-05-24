Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co. Introduces Copper Tongue 16-Year-Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey To The Brand's Collection Of Rare Whiskeys

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years, Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co. has taken pride in finding forgotten barrels of rare and delicious whiskey, giving them a home as part of the brand's portfolio. This morning, they are announcing their latest release - Orphan Barrel Copper Tongue - which hails from the historic Cascade Hollow Distillery in Tullahoma, Tennessee and is a cask strength 16-year-old straight bourbon whiskey.

Nestled in a valley with a spring-fed creek in an area known for its population of copperhead snakes, the stocks for Orphan Barrel Copper Tongue were discovered by Nicole Austin in Cascade Hollow Distilling Co.'s single story rickhouses. These rickhouses draw inspiration from traditional Scottish barrel storage and are a rather unique feature in the U.S. that helped impart a special character onto the liquid. On the other hand, Tullahoma is a part of each whisky produced at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. From using the Cascade Spring water that runs through ancient limestone to the distillery working with local farmers, Copper Tongue is also distinctly inspired by American traditions.

While this is the second Orphan Barrel release from Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. (following the 2016 release of Orphan Barrel Whoop & Holler 28-Year-Old), Orphan Barrel Copper Tongue marks the first from the Cascade Hollow Distilling Co., General Manager and Distiller, Nicole Austin. Over the years, the team at Cascade Hollow has released a number of award-winning whiskies under Nicole's leadership.

"Since joining the team at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co., I've loved getting to explore all the incredible whiskies produced at the distillery. In that process, I've been excited to have found such an amazing whiskey to give a home to," said Austin. "Orphan Barrel Copper Tongue brings together traditions from both American and Scotch whiskeys, and the result is a sophisticated straight bourbon that's surprisingly delicate. With this release, I can't wait to share this rare whiskey with the world and showcase a bit of the magic that can comes from Cascade Hollow."

This 16-year-old bourbon boasts an approachable and mellow profile balanced by juicy bursts of candied orange and hints of cedar. At 89.8 proof (44.9%), bourbon fans can best enjoy Orphan Barrel Copper Tongue neat or thoughtfully garnished with a slice of pear.

Orphan Barrel Copper Tongue is a highly limited release, and as past variants have been highly sought after, whiskey aficionados and collectors will want to get a hold of it when they see it. Beginning this June, the new variant will begin rolling out in select markets across the nation for consumers to purchase for a suggested retail price of $100.

Orphan Barrel reminds discerning adult fans lucky enough to get their hands on a bottle to sip slowly and responsibly.

ABOUT ORPHAN BARREL WHISKY DISTILLING CO.

The Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co. is an endeavor to rescue nearly forgotten barrels of delicious whiskey and share them with discerning adult consumers. We are inspired by creativity, delicious whiskey, good times and great stories. The project is owned and run by DIAGEO and headquartered in Tullahoma, Tenn. However, we like to think the project is founded in dark, quiet corners of rickhouses around the world where great whiskeys are just waiting to be discovered.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) - Get Report and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Media Contacts Allison FleischerDIAGEO Allison.fleischer@diageo.com

Sahara PriceTaylor Strategy sprice@taylorstrategy.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orphan-barrel-whiskey-distilling-co-introduces-copper-tongue-16-year-old-straight-bourbon-whiskey-to-the-brands-collection-of-rare-whiskeys-301297798.html

SOURCE Diageo