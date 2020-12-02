Orofacial Therapeutics Named Top 10 Pain Solution Provider

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orofacial Therapeutics, LP announced that the company has been named a Top 10 Pain Solution Provider by MedTech Outlook, a magazine for the medical industry that focuses on new ways of tackling healthcare challenges.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orofacial Therapeutics, LP announced that the company has been named a Top 10 Pain Solution Provider by MedTech Outlook, a magazine for the medical industry that focuses on new ways of tackling healthcare challenges. Orofacial Therapeutics was selected for addressing facial pain in a manner that is low cost, scalable, and establishes a new model for delivering standardized care for acute musculoskeletal pain conditions of the head and/or neck.

The most common cause of facial pain is a group of conditions called temporomandibular joint and muscle disorders (TMJDs). TMJDs are the second most commonly occurring musculoskeletal conditions resulting in pain and disability (after chronic low back pain), affecting approximately 5 to 12% of the population, with an annual cost estimated at $4 billion. Dentists have reported increases in the prevalence of TMJ symptoms, bruxism, and chipped and cracked teeth among their patients since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"With so many people suffering headaches, neck pain, bruxism, jaw pain, and TMJ flare-ups during these stressful times, it is gratifying to be able to help people get out of pain and get them on a path to healing quickly and affordably," said Ann McCulloch, president of Orofacial Therapeutics.

The company's Speed2Treat® Head, Neck & Jaw Pain Home Healing Kit, is designed for common conditions such as TMJD flare-ups, clenching, headaches, neck strain, jaw sprain/strain, whiplash, or concussion. The product's focus is on reducing pain and disability with self-care measures. The goal is to reduce inflammation, provide rapid - narcotic-free - pain relief, and help prevent the injury from progressing to a chronic condition. The Healing Kit can be implemented by dentists, physicians, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other care providers, at the point of care or via telehealth, making it an ideal solution for addressing patient needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The provider either orders the kit for the patient, or instructs the patient to order the kit, and it is shipped promptly.

About Orofacial Therapeutics, LP Orofacial Therapeutics, LP is dedicated to supporting the clinicians who treat orofacial pain and those who suffer from facial, head, neck, and jaw pain. The company was founded by Brad Eli, DMD, MS and Ann McCulloch, MBA. James Fricton, DDS, MS, and James Elliott, PT, PhD, FAPTA are company partners and contribute to product development. For more information visit QuickSplint.com, Speed2Treat.com, FaceMyPain.com or phone Orofacial Therapeutics at 800-760-0526.

