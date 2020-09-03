OroCommerce Recognized As Emerging Provider In Gartner™'s 2020 Magic Quadrant For Digital Commerce

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital commerce pioneer Oro, Inc., today announced that OroCommerce, the No. 1 open source digital commerce platform built for manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers, was recognized by Gartner in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce.

Gartner is the world's leading research and advisory company. OroCommerce is the only platform in the market to be designed first and foremost for the needs of B2B sellers, while still offering a full range of modular B2C services and additional features for the business-to-government and business-to-employee niches.

"OroCommerce is committed to building the most flexible digital commerce platform on the market, with out-of-the-box capabilities that are completely customizable for all eCommerce models," said Yoav Kutner, CEO of Oro, Inc. "With a powerful workflow engine and built-in machine learning and analytics, and full integration with OroCRM, OroCommerce is allowing companies to create personalized offers and campaigns, and deliver a truly customer-centric eCommerce experience."

OroCommerce is relied upon by more than 150 global enterprises and mid-market businesses to power their digital commerce operations across a variety of industries including wholesale and distribution, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and fashion. Industry leaders including Barnes & Noble, Azelis, Braskem, Saltworks, Petra, and Animal Supply Co. depend on Oro's native cloud support, headless API-based deployments, and flexible, modular architecture to meet their ever-evolving needs.

"Oro stood out to us because, out of the box, it provided solutions we had fought hard to shoe-horn into our previous platform. The stability and reliability of that as the basis for seasalt.com was incredibly important to us," Peter Noonan, Marketing Manager at Saltworks, the largest gourmet salt distributor in the United States.

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce," Mike Lowndes, Jason Daigler, Sandy Shen, Penny Gillespie, Yanna Dharmasthira, August 25, 2020.

Gartner DisclaimerGartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Copyright and Quote Policy Gartner's Research and Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Oro, Inc.Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open source commerce applications: OroPlatform, OroCRM and OroCommerce. OroCRM is a solution for multichannel companies, and OroCommerce, the only eCommerce platform purpose-built for B2B companies, was named by Frost and Sullivan as the No.1 B2B eCommerce product of 2017. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, chief executive officer; Dima Soroka, chief technology officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://orocommerce.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orocommerce-recognized-as-emerging-provider-in-gartners-2020-magic-quadrant-for-digital-commerce-301124183.html

SOURCE Oro, Inc.