Ornare Participates In The Salone Del Mobile 2021, In Milan, With The Little Luxuries Line

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the confirmation of Salone del Mobile 2021, Ornare, one of the most sophisticated international brands of high-end bespoke furniture, announces its participation with the Little Luxuries line at one of the hottest furniture design events in Milan, Italy. The Italian government has authorized the events in the second half of the year and expectations are high. The fair will take place between September 5th and 10th, 2021. The brand is also already confirmed for the 60th-anniversary special edition, which will take place in April of next year. The fair is one of the most important and traditional events worldwide, attracting reference professionals in their countries.

The Little Luxury Ornare line is considered an 'object of desire' for being very attractive and versatile. At the event, at its stand, Ornare will take the Beauty version, focused on dressing tables. The line is inspired by the brand's traditional Ikigai cabinet system, but with an eye for small cabinets. Developed by designer Ricardo Bello Dias, the line has independence and versatility. It's also can be used to compose the closet or be assembled individually, totally customized. In addition, the furniture has light integrated into the shelves and doors equipped to prominently display the most precious objects.

"We are very happy with the authorization from the Italian government for this event, which is one of the most important in the world. Our brand has always been present and, in this moment of recovery, when the architecture and decoration market is more heated, we think our participation will be even more important. We chose Little Luxury to make the 2.5 m² space very elegant", says Esther Schattan, managing partner of Ornare.

In July, Ornare launched the Square Round collection at the brand's showroom in São Paulo for the first time. The brand honors the Brazilian market along with the 35th-anniversary celebration of Ornare. The Square Round collection was born out of a rational and minimalist production process, research, and in-depth study of references that harmoniously mix geometric shapes such as squares and circles.

About Ornare Ornare is one of the most sophisticated high-end international custom furniture brands. Its successful journey began in 1986 with the opening of its first showroom. It later opened its first factory (1989) and then its Alameda Gabriel Monteiro da Silva showroom (1993). Ornare graces the luxury market with wardrobes, closets, kitchen units, wall system panels, home theaters, furniture, and bathrooms. In Brazil, the brand is present countrywide with showrooms in Brasília, Salvador, Ribeirão Preto, Cuiabá, Goiânia, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba and Florianópolis. The sophistication of Ornare is also present in Miami, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and the Hamptons. Its new collection, the 'Square Round', was launched in July 2021, in Brazil. It is signed by the managing partner of the brand, Murillo Schattan, in partnership with the art director Ricardo Bello Dias and the designers Vivian Coser and Patrícia Martinez. In addition to these names, Ornare has the collaboration of Patrícia Anastassiadis, Marcelo Rosenbaum, Ruy Ohtake, Guto Índio da Costa, Zanini de Zanine, among others. Learn more at www.ornare.com.br.

