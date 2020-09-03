Orlando Market: Ranch Sized Waterfront Community An Instant Success. Final Phase In September

MT. DORA, Fla., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you blinked, you might have missed it. The Grand Opening of Hidden River Lakes, www.hiddenriverlakes.com, a new, private, gated, waterfront community, 25 miles from booming Downtown Orlando, made its debut on the market in June. In just a few hours, the inventory as far as the bulldozer blade could take them, was under contract. Now that the road has been built-out, the new properties in the final phase, are ready for market. This will be a smaller offering than the first phase but will feature some of the choicest properties in the community, according to Terry Clayton, the developer behind this unique community. Learn more about the developer here: https://hiddenriverlakes.com/about-us/

Highlights of Community:

All properties either waterfront or lake access

All waterfront lots are dockable

City water and sewer

High speed internet and underground utilities

Gated and private with new paved roads (Curb & Gutter)

Community owned boat ramp and park

Minutes to Downtown Tavares and Historic Mount Dora

Access to Harris Chain of Lakes

Nearby Golf Courses

Hidden River Lakes is a standout from the usual "high-density" community options that you see on the market like condos, apartments, and townhouses. "People want more space these days, not less, and waterfront will always be a draw." Terry said, then added, "The reaction from the market has been incredible. These are 10 times the size of a typical building lot and they come with all the amenities of primary house lots with central sewer and water. This is some of the last of its kind in this market."

Prices for dockable waterfront property start at $119,900, which is extremely competitive with even the smaller properties in the area. There will also be water access properties with acreage as low as $89,900.

The nearby town, Mount Dora, built on the banks of shimmering Lake Dora, is a favorite spot for travelers and weekenders. Its streets are alive with people browsing shops, dining al fresco, or simply strolling around taking in the atmosphere of this unique destination. Its popularity has always made it an attractive location for developers- especially now with the current explosive growth Orlando is experiencing. Finding available land to develop and getting the permits is the tricky part.

The properties will be shown by private showing on the day of the event.

To find out more about the Final September Sales Event , visit the website at www.hiddenriverlakes.com or call 877-928-5263.

