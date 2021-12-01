Orlando Health Forms Joint Venture With Acadia Healthcare To Expand Behavioral Health Services In The Region

Orlando Health and Acadia Healthcare Company announced today that they have formed a joint venture designed to enhance and expand behavioral health services in the region.

"We take great pride in providing the full continuum of care to our patients," said Sunil Desai, MD, president, Orlando Health Medical Group. "This partnership sets us on a strategic path to meet the current and future behavioral health needs in the communities we serve."

"We are so proud to be partnering with Orlando Health," Dr. Jeffrey Woods, Operations Group President for Acadia Healthcare. "Acadia has strong and experienced leaders to support Orlando Health's behavioral health programs. We look forward to working with the Orlando Health staff to continue providing exceptional care and exploring paths to expand access to meet the great demand in Central Florida."

With Acadia's partnership, the program will expand inpatient and outpatient programs, enhance community outreach activities, improve patient, employee and customer experience and develop new comprehensive psychiatric strategies across the entire healthcare system. Under the agreement, Acadia will assume management responsibilities for the behavioral health program at Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital. Acadia, like Orlando Health, takes great pride in being a strong community partner, collaborating with many organizations, hospitals and first responders in the regions it services.

About Orlando Health

Orlando Health, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is a not-for-profit healthcare organization with $7.6 billion of assets under management that serves the southeastern United States.

Founded more than 100 years ago, the healthcare system is recognized around the world for its pediatric and adult Level One Trauma program as well as the only state-accredited Level Two Adult Trauma Center in the St. Petersburg region. It is the home of the nation's largest neonatal intensive care unit under one roof, the only system in the southeast to offer open fetal surgery to repair the most severe forms of spina bifida, the site of an Olympic athlete training facility and operator of one of the largest and highest performing clinically integrated networks in the region. Orlando Health has pioneered life-changing medical research and its Graduate Medical Education program hosts more than 350 residents and fellows. The 3,200-bed system includes 16 wholly-owned hospitals and emergency departments; rehabilitation services, cancer and heart institutes, imaging and laboratory services, wound care centers, physician offices for adults and pediatrics, skilled nursing facilities, an in-patient behavioral health facility, home healthcare services in partnership with LHC Group, and urgent care centers in partnership with FastMed Urgent Care. Nearly 4,500 physicians, representing more than 90 medical specialties and subspecialties have privileges across the Orlando Health system, which employs more than 23,000 team members. In FY21, Orlando Health served nearly 160,000 inpatients and nearly 3.6 million outpatients. During that same time period, Orlando Health provided approximately $648 million in total value to the communities it serves in the form of charity care, community benefit programs and services, community building activities and more. Additional information can be found at http://www.orlandohealth.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @orlandohealth.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2021, Acadia operated a network of 230 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,200 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

