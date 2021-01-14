Orka Named As CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orka announced that it has been named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for their Bluetooth 5.0 and AI DeNoise hearing aids -- Orka One.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Orka One is an FDA-cleared Class II hearing aid device that is rechargeable and enabled with Bluetooth 5.0 for music streaming and hands-free calls. It is the world's first hearing aid powered by proprietary AI DeNoise technology (patents pending) that runs a server-level neural network on a compact mobile chip to automatically identify noise, filter it out, and improve speech understanding in real-time.

"I am honored to lead this great team to bring together design and technology to solve the challenges of hearing loss." said Ben Sun, CEO of Orka. "The negative stigma associated with hearing aids deters people from seeking treatment. At Orka, we would never trade on the idea that hearing loss is shameful, thus hearing aids should be hidden. We want to change the discussion around that through better design and user experience."

About Orka: Orka aims to build next generation human-centered healthcare wearables and set sail on a plan to disrupt the hearing industry. Orka is introducing their first product, Orka One, an FDA-cleared Class II medical device that combines the ease and functions of wireless earbuds with cutting-edge AI-empowered technology to create a highly effective, stylish and affordable solution. With the AI DeNoise technology, Orka One filters noise from chaotic listening environment and improve speech intelligibility in real-time.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orka-named-as-ces-2021-innovation-awards-honoree-301208818.html

SOURCE Orka