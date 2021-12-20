Orion180 Closes The Year With Over $150,000 In Donations Through Its "Star Outreach Program," A Charitable Initiative To Support Nonprofit Organizations Across The Southeast

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion180, a homeowners insurance provider leveraging advanced technology to serve independent insurance agents in the Southeastern U.S., today announced that this December, it is donating $90,000 to various charitable organizations through the company's "Star Outreach Program," which provides support to local communities across the Southeast. Once the donations have been made, the company will have donated over $150,000 in 2021.

Orion180 launched the Star Outreach Program in August 2021. For each new policy that the company writes, they allocate a fixed amount towards a charitable fund, which is distributed to local organizations and causes that are important to the company and its agency partners. This round of donations is going to 11 charities where Orion180 does business; the charities were nominated by Orion180 and its agency partners. The charities receiving donations this month include NourishNC, Children's of Alabama, Fairhope Community Café, Mississippi Capital Area Habitat for Humanity, RISE Center, Hope Clinic, United Way of S.MS, Fostering Hope, Communities in Schools - Cape Fear, Ransom Ministries, and St. Frances Animal Hospital. Together, these organizations improve thousands of lives by providing support to local communities, children, and families.

"We are thrilled to continue the Star Outreach Program to support nonprofits throughout our footprint," said Ken Gregg, founder and CEO of Orion180. "We are committed to giving beyond our HQ borders, and we are proud to be able to support so many amazing local organizations that have made, and continue to make, such a positive impact on the lives of all those in the community."

In addition to supporting charities in Orin180's footprint, the organization is proud to also support local Brevard County Schools where the organization is located. Local schools that have received a donation are Saturn Elementary, Palm Bay High Magnet School, and Stone Middle Magnet.

Headquartered in Florida, Orion180 operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Georgia with plans to continue expanding in 2022.

