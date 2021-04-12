Orion Innovation Recognized For Its Outsourced Digital Product Development Services

EDISON, N.J., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, has been named to the Leader category on the Global Outsourcing 100® list for 2021 by International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®). The latest recognition marks the fifth consecutive year that Orion has secured a leading position among 100 other participants and its twelfth time being named to the list overall. The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors.

The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 list is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. For 2021, four areas were evaluated and judged, including customer references, awards and certifications, programs for innovation, and corporate social responsibility. IAOP recognized Orion as a leader in global outsourcing for its outsourced digital product development services across all four of its key criteria.

"Being named an outsourcing leader for the fifth consecutive year is a testament to our team's commitment and hard work in providing innovative digital products to organizations around the world," said Alex Bogachek, EVP, Head of Orion's Digital Product Development Division. "We continue to develop our global engineering teams and build our capabilities to deliver advanced, cutting-edge solutions to clients, with 2,250 engineers in R&D software development centers across Russia, Serbia, Lithuania, Romania, and Turkey. We are committed to investing in our people and delivery centers to meet the growing digital needs and objectives of our clients."

"Rapidly expanding our digital product development capabilities is core to our growth strategy, and this continued recognition by IAOP is another feather in our cap," said Raj Patil, CEO of Orion Innovation. "Over the past few years, we've aggressively scaled our operations and widened our capabilities in Europe to become the partner of choice for our clients when developing state-of-the-art products."

"Now, more than ever, outsourcing end-users need to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their outsourcing needs," said Debi Hamil, IAOP CEO. "It is great recognition being named to The Global Outsourcing 100. Given the strong global competition, Orion should be proud of achieving excellence in the field."

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of over 4,750 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in the Americas, Europe, and APAC, Orion serves clients across financial services, professional services, telecommunications and media, automotive, industrial automation, professional sports and entertainment, life sciences, e-commerce, and education. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

Media Contact:

For Orion: Joe LoBello LoBello Communications Joe@LoBelloCommunications.com

For IAOP: Kate Tulloch-Hammond Director, Media & Communications, IAOP +1.845.452.0600, ext. 122 | kate.hammond@IAOP.org

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orion-innovation-recognized-for-its-outsourced-digital-product-development-services-301266819.html

SOURCE Orion Innovation