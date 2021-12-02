Orion Group Holdings, Inc. To Present At Sidoti Virtual Micro-Cap Conference On Thursday, December 9th

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) - Get Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Report (the "Company") a leading specialty construction company, today announced Francis Okoniewski, Vice President Investor Relations will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Micro-Cap Conference, taking place on Wednesday, December 8 - Thursday, December 9, 2021.

The presentation will begin at 10:45 AM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JbsAU04BQFyojgHY7sB6pw. Orion Group Holdings will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday, December 8 and Thursday, December 9, 2021. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

