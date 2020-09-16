Orion Group Holdings, Inc. To Participate In The D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials And Services Virtual Conference On Tuesday, September 22nd

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the "Company"), a leading specialty construction company, today announced that its CFO, Robert Tabb, will participate in the D.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) - Get Report (the "Company"), a leading specialty construction company, today announced that its CFO, Robert Tabb, will participate in the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials and Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Orion's management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting please contact your D.A. Davidson sales person or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., will provide access to the presentation that management will be referring to on the "Investor Relations" page of www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005936/en/