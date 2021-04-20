Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Schedules 2021 First Quarter Results News Release For Wednesday, April 28th And Conference Call For Thursday, April 29th

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the "Company"), a leading specialty construction company, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after the close of the...

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) - Get Report (the "Company"), a leading specialty construction company, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after the close of the stock market.

ORN's management will conduct a conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to review these results. To listen to the call live, dial 201-493-6739 and ask for the Orion Group Holdings Conference Call. To listen to the call via the Internet, please visit www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com and click on the Investor Relations Section. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, a replay of the conference call may be accessed for approximately 30 days after the call at Orion Group Holdings' website.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420006030/en/