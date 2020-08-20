Orion Engineered Carbons To Participate In The Goldman Sachs - 10th Annual EMEA Leveraged Finance Conference

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) - Get Report, a leading supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced that Mr. Lorin Crenshaw, Chief Financial Officer will be participating in one-on-one sessions at the virtual Goldman Sachs - 10 th Annual EMEA Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of carbon black. We produce a broad range of carbon blacks that include high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion operates 14 global production sites and has approximately 1,425 employees worldwide. For more information please visit our website at www.orioncarbons.com.

