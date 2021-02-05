Orion Engineered Carbons To Increase Acetylene Black Pricing

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) - Get Report, a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced that it will increase pricing for acetylene black.

Following the acquisition of its acetylene black plant in France, the company adjusted the facility's strategic focus, requiring new investments to better serve the growing market demand for acetylene black used in lithium-ion battery production. In addition to these strategic investments, the company has also been confronted with rising costs for packaging, transportation and environmental obligations.

Against this backdrop Orion will raise its acetylene black prices by 20 percent globally on March 1st, 2021, or as contracts allow.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion is a worldwide supplier of carbon black. We produce a broad range of carbon blacks that include high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. We operate 14 global production sites and have approximately 1,425 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit our website www.orioncarbons.com.

