OriginLab Releases New Data Analysis And Graphing Software, Origin 2021b

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OriginLab, a leading publisher of data analysis and graphing software, today announced the release of Origin® and OriginPro® 2021b. This latest version of OriginLab's award-winning software application adds over 100 new features, Apps and improvements, further enhancing Origin's ease-of-use, graphing, analysis and programming capabilities.

Origin 2021b offers further enhancements to embedded Python support. Users can define Python functions in the Fitting Function Builder and Peak Analyzer, as well as run Python script directly from a button placed on a worksheet, matrix, or graph. Intellisense support has been added in the Python Console and Set Values dialog and embedded python script can now access curve fitting as well as analysis reports, metadata, and trees.

A set of greatly enhanced features for NetCDF-based climate data graphing and analysis is available in this latest version. Users can easily import and reduce NetCDF files by partial import or averaging during import, and perform matrix stats, subtraction, simple math, and linear fit along the time axis. Matrix image stacks support Shapefile-based ROI averaging to create time axis profiles. Additionally, Browser Graphs can be used with contour and image plots from a matrix stack to explore the data.

2021b also offers several key Worksheet and Graphing improvements. Several new functions have been added to further facilitate worksheet calculations, such as idx() to return row indices of record that meet specified conditions and ReportCell() to access values from report sheets. Mini Toolbar support is now available for 3D Graph customization. A new Data Slicer tool enables direct filtering of data on a graph, offering easier data exploration. Additionally, quite a few improvements were made to Browser Graphs, such as increased speed when working with many columns, and the ability to edit metadata in the navigation panel.

SQLite import and export is now available in Origin. Users can import SQLite files using the Database Connector, and easily export/update worksheets as tables in a SQLite database file.

Furthermore, this version offers new dialogs for managing both Graph and Worksheet templates. The new dialogs provide much better access and management of user-defined templates and new Extended templates shipped with the product. Users can use List View to sort by Name, Category, Date, etc., as well as control which templates show in the main Plot: My Templates and File: New menus.

New Graph Types introduced include: Network Plots, Grouped Marginal Plot, Stiff Diagram, Durov Plot, and Ribbon Chart. In addition, this version includes a set of Extended Graph Templates, accessible from the new Graph Template library dialog, including 3D Bars in Two Planes, Alluvial Plot from Summarized Data, Schoeller Diagram and more.

New Apps available for 2021b are MANOVA, Polar Heatmap with Dendrogram, Rectangle and Ellipse Profile, Common Bar Width, Export Multiple Worksheets, Popular Constants, Probit Analysis, ANOVA from Summary Data, Optimal Cluster Number, Empirical Mode Decomposition, 1D Statistical Parametric Mapping, Polar Contour Profile, and Shapefile Connector. All apps are available for free to download as "add-ons", from the App Center within Origin. In this way, users can customize the software to their needs.

Origin offers an intuitive, point-and-click interface for new users, combined with a wide range of powerful functions for advanced purposes. OriginPro includes all the features of Origin plus extended analysis tools. Origin and OriginPro are used by more than 500,000 registered customers worldwide, spanning Fortune Global 500 companies, research institutions, and colleges and universities across various disciplines including physics, chemistry, biology, pharmacology, engineering, and manufacturing.

AvailabilityA free trial version (valid for 21 days with trial license, or 3 days without license) is available for download from the OriginLab website at www.originlab.com/try. Origin users with active maintenance service will receive a free upgrade to this latest version. Previous version users can obtain upgrade pricing by contacting OriginLab. For new users, Origin and OriginPro licenses are available as single user, concurrent (floating) network or node-locked (fixed) group. Academic, government and volume discount pricing options are available. For pricing information, please visit: www.originlab.com/ordering.

About OriginLabFounded in 1992, OriginLab develops data analysis and graphing software for users in corporations, government agencies, colleges, and universities worldwide. Its flagship products, Origin® and OriginPro, provide a comprehensive solution for scientists and engineers at every technical level to analyze, graph, and professionally present data. OriginLab has offices in Northampton and Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Guangzhou, China.

