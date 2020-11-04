Origina Recognized By Gartner As A Representative Vendor In Independent Third-Party Software Support Market

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Origina has been recognized for the second year in a row as a representative vendor in the independent third-party software support market for its product offering for IBM software.

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Origina has been recognized for the second year in a row as a representative vendor in the independent third-party software support market for its product offering for IBM software.

Gartner's recently released Market Guide for Independent Third-Party Support for IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Software ( August 2020) provides key metrics, insight, analysis and representative vendors for the market. Origina believes it's a cornerstone document for educating potential buyers about the independent third-party software support and maintenance industry.

Interested parties can read a complimentary copy of the Market Guide here.

The independent third-party software support market is an emerging industry that, "...has been growing steadily over the past five years, with an average net new sales growth of 30%," Gartner says in its market guide.

In its key findings, Gartner says: "Sourcing, procurement and vendor management (SPVM) who neglect to assess all opportunities for cost optimization related to third-party software support subject their organizations to missed savings and budget reduction opportunities."

Throughout the Market Guide, Gartner provides recommendations for where, why and how to use TPSS to maintain enterprise software. It also provides five typical scenarios for third-party software support cost-savings opportunities and includes a risk assessment requisite to ensure cost reduction benefits offset risks.

Origina is a global leader for independent third-party software support, offering IBM software maintenance and support services for Fortune 500 companies across the world. By providing dedicated support for all versions through its independent Global IBM® Experts, Origina extends the lifecycle of IBM software and helps businesses maximize its return on investment.

Origina supports over 800 IBM software products like DB2, Cognos, InfoSphere, FileNet and others. Its team of 600+ independent Global IBM® Experts - many of whom were the original coders for the application they specialize in - help companies maintain their software and extend the lifecycle of those products while saving 50 percent annually on costs.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Origina

Origina is the world's leading provider of independent IBM software support in a rapidly expanding independent third-party software maintenance (TPSM) market. The company works with some of the largest companies across the world, saving them hundreds of millions of dollars. Addressing the demand from organizations needing lower-cost alternatives to the escalating price of technical maintenance, support, and consulting services offered by IBM, Oracle, and SAP, the TPSM market is anticipated to pass $1bn by 2022.

Origina is one of the most exciting high-growth technology support companies to come out of Ireland. Using a unique platform-enabled and flexible business model allows it to help IBM software clients to switch from IBM, generate savings of 50 percent and get a vastly improved service.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/origina-recognized-by-gartner-as-a-representative-vendor-in-independent-third-party-software-support-market-301165739.html

SOURCE Origina