Origin Wireless Expands Partnerships To Advance WiFi Sensing In Smart Home Applications

GREENBELT, Md., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Wireless™ Inc. ("Origin") today announced its latest advancements in WiFi Sensing and motion detection technology with Origin's Home Monitoring 2.0. This innovative system offers Security, ISPs, and IoT companies the ability to seamlessly upgrade existing devices. In addition to features like mode-switching, digitally adjustable sensitivity levels, and scheduling, Home Monitoring 2.0 can leverage other IoT devices in an environment to connect to and use as motion sensors to expand the area of coverage. It's also able to show localization on where motion is happening, by toggling on each device.

"Home Monitoring 2.0 is a significant step in demonstrating WiFi Sensing as the future standard of home security and countless other WiFi applications," said Dr. Ray Liu, President and CEO of Origin. "We are pleased to collaborate with Linksys™ in introducing our latest solution and look forward to continuing to develop our WiFi sensing technology."

Linksys's Velop™ router is the first integrated communication and sensing system to bring this technology to market. The company is the first of many to partner with Origin in their Home Monitoring 2.0 technology and robust roadmap of products in Home, Health, and Tracking. This latest collaboration reaffirms Origin's position as a market leader and notable innovator in wireless sensing technology.

"Our mission at Linksys is to connect the world and build the most reliable and innovative wireless technology, as evident in our powerful Velop Intelligent Mesh software," said Aly Reyes, Director of Regional Product Management, Americas at Linksys. "Through Origin's Home Monitoring 2.0 we are able to deliver unparalleled and unique WiFi features to our customers to help them feel safer and more secure in their homes."

To learn more about Origin products and partnerships, visit www.originwirelessai.com.

About Origin

Origin, based in Maryland, is innovating usages of wireless signals. Origin's patented wirelessAI™ technology, winner of prestigious awards including CES® 2021 Best of Innovation Award, CES 2020 and 2021 Innovation awards, and CEATEC 2017 Grand Prix, enables users to build a wide range of WiFi smart home, health, well-being, and indoor tracking applications with high performance, low cost, and ease of use. Inquire at www.originwirelessai.com, or Melissa.tait@originwirelessai.com.

SOURCE Origin Wireless Inc.