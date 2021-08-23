Origin Materials To Participate In The Raymond James 2021 Diversified Industrials Conference

Origin Materials, Inc. ("Origin," "Origin Materials," or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ORGN, ORGNW), the world's leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world's transition to sustainable materials, today announced that it will...

Origin Materials, Inc. ("Origin," "Origin Materials," or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ORGN, ORGNW), the world's leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world's transition to sustainable materials, today announced that it will participate in the Raymond James 2021 Diversified Industrials Conference on August 24, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties can watch the replay of the presentation by visiting the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.originmaterials.com.

About Origin Materials

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin's mission is to enable the world's transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin's patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin's technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin's patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.

For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005187/en/