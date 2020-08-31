Origin Agritech To Present At The LD 500 Virtual Conference

BEIJING,, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (SEED) - Get Report (the "Company" or "Origin"), an agriculture technology company, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Friday, September 4th at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST. Origin's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Gengchen Han will be presenting to a live virtual audience.

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

About Origin Agritech Limited

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

