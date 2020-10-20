Origen Power Ltd Selected To Present At CleanEquity® Monaco 2020

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Origen Power Ltd will present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2020 on 22 nd & 23 rd October at the Fairmont Monte Carlo.

CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals. CleanEquity will also be livestreamed online via the EarthX TV platform.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, BP Ventures, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, Earth Capital, EIT Climate-KIC, Edufront, the Monaco Economic Board, Parkview and Taronis.

Origen Power Ltd has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

Origen recognises that to avoid dangerous climate change, we will need to rapidly reduce the amount of carbon dioxide we emit into the air. However, that is not going to be enough. In order to ensure that future generations benefit from a stable climate and healthy ocean, we will also need to restore the atmosphere by removing carbon dioxide from the air.

Origen was created to develop technologies to enable economic CO 2 removal at giga-tonne scale. It generates intellectual property in the form of patents and know-how, focusing on novel combinations of existing engineered processes. It then works with industrial partners to deploy the technology at scale, creating commercial solutions to:

Reduce CO 2 emissions from point sources, and

emissions from point sources, and Remove CO 2 from the air.

Origen's technology is applicable across multiple industries including:

Sugar, Lime, Steel (Reduction of industrial CO 2 emissions)

emissions) O&G, Sequestration (Removal of CO 2 from the air)

Having signed MOUs with two industrial partners, Origen plans to construct a first-of-a-kind demonstration plant in 2021 and conduct an engineering study to decarbonise an industrial facility in its entirety. Successful delivery of these projects will pave the way for commercial exploitation of Origen's technology.

For further information, please contact Ben Turner, CEO at ben@origenpower.com.

About Innovator Capital Limited

Innovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business & corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP rich private & public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees and commercial partners.

