Oriental Energy Once Again Selects Grace's UNIPOL® PP Process Technology

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co., the leading independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology, polypropylene (PP) process technology, and technology services, has licensed its UNIPOL ® PP process technology to Oriental Energy for its Maoming, China, plant. This is Oriental Energy's fifth polypropylene line, and its fourth using Grace's UNIPOL ® PP process technology with a production capacity of 400 KTA.

Laura Schwinn, President of Grace's Specialty Catalysts business said, "We are extremely pleased that Oriental Energy has chosen our UNIPOL ® PP process technology once again for its newest polypropylene line in Maoming. Our continuous cooperation over the last ten years has created a solid and lasting relationship between our businesses, and we are excited to watch Oriental Energy achieve their goal of becoming one of the top polypropylene producers in the world using our technology."

Mr. Wu, Yinlong, General Manager of Oriental Energy, commented, "We selected Grace's UNIPOL ® PP process for our site in Maoming because of our confidence in the technology. We know from experience with our other UNIPOL ® PP lines that we can produce the advanced polypropylene resins we need for our customers. We also know Grace will be a trusted advisor to provide support and service for the life of our plants."

Oriental Energy currently has the largest UNIPOL ® PP operating capacity in China, and there are plans to build additional polypropylene lines at their sites in Ningbo and Maoming in the years to come.

About Grace's UNIPOL ® PP TechnologyUNIPOL ® PP technology provides licensees with a competitive advantage, allowing them to successfully participate in today's highly competitive global polypropylene market. The UNIPOL ® PP technology family, with over 100 reactor lines licensed worldwide, manufacture the broadest range of PP homopolymers, random copolymers and impact copolymers in the industry with a choice of close to 300 standard grades.

Product and economic performance is derived from the unique combination of Grace's proprietary UNIPOL ® PP process technology, CONSISTA ® catalyst and donor systems, UNIPOL UNIPPAC ® Process Control System, and on-going global technical service & support. All UNIPOL ® PP technology licensees can take advantage of Grace's strong, long-term commitment to ensure their success through continuous catalyst, donor, and product innovations, for the lifetime of the plant.

The UNIPOL ® PP process technology is an all gas-phase, state-of-the-art engineering design that provides mechanical and operational simplicity and delivers lower total installed cost, lower operating expense, accelerated project schedules, rapid startups and efficient product transitions.

The process technology, coupled with Grace's proprietary 6 th Generation non-phthalate CONSISTA ® catalyst and donor systems, comprehensive technical services, and the UNIPOL UNIPPAC ® Process Control System provide our customers with an unparalleled advantage that enables them to achieve optimum PLANT LIFETIME PERFORMANCE TM and better business results. UNIPOL® and UNIPOL UNIPPAC® are trademarks of The Dow Chemical Company or an affiliated company of Dow. W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. and/or its affiliates are licensed to use the UNIPOL® and UNIPOL UNIPPAC® trademarks in the area of polypropylene.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a global leader in specialty chemicals. The company's two industry-leading business segments—Catalyst Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,300 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, that is, information related to future, not past, events. Such statements generally include the words "expects," "outlook," "believes," "plans," "will," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation: expected financial positions; results of operations; cash flows; competitive positions; and markets for securities. Like other businesses, Grace is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from its projections or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect. Factors that could cause such differences include, without limitation: risks related to foreign operations, currency exchange rate changes; public health and safety concerns; natural disasters and force majeure events; changes in laws and regulations; the cost and availability of raw materials and energy; Grace's legal and environmental proceedings; costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations (including those pertaining to climate change); cyberattacks; the economics of its customers' industries; and shifting consumer preferences. Past results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Grace's forward-looking statements, which speak only as the dates originally made. Grace undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revision to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of their publication herein.

