Ori And KX Deliver Real-Time Streaming Analytics With Unprecedented Performance Using Telco Edge

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ori Industries, the global edge computing infrastructure firm, has partnered with KX , a worldwide leader in real-time streaming analytics, to provide an ultra-low latency streaming analytics solution for edge devices, leveraging Tier 1 telco networks to get closer to application users.

The integration of Ori's Global Edge (OGE) platform and KX's market-leading streaming analytics software enables real-time in-stream analytics at the edge, significantly increasing the speed at which data can be analysed while also reducing the amount of data that needs to be sent to the cloud for processing.

KX and Ori are currently working with BT Innovation Labs to bundle the solution for BT's Enterprise customers.

For organisations that run a distributed computing environment yet are either unable or as yet unwilling to migrate systems fully to the cloud, this approach delivers all the management and scalability benefits of cloud computing without the associated risks around latency, reliability, security and cost. The combined solution enables automated scaling via Kubernetes and self-healing of workloads, with a standardised set of APIs for ease of use.

The ability to push events in real-time to downstream systems is ideally suited for use-cases where large-scale IoT or Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) architectures are running across multiple infrastructures, environments, and geographies, such as autonomous vehicles, predictive maintenance, smart cities and mobile gaming, as well as other high performance, low latency, secure and private enterprise applications for industrial and mission critical infrastructure.

Andy Corston-Petrie, BT's Senior Manager, Mobile Core Networks Research, said: "Enterprises rely increasingly on latency-sensitive solutions that run on premise or in the cloud. With a private edge offering, we can unlock the edge for our enterprise customers who require secure, rapid decision making in highly regulated or closed environments."

Tier 1 telcos like BT are assessing the potential of edge computing and finding the opportunities, trade-offs and requirements that will unlock different business models at the edge, as they look to offer the benefits of cloud with the reliability and performance of edge for their enterprise customers.

Corston-Petrie added: "In Ori Industries and KX, we see partners who can deliver on that edge potential. Together, we can enable enterprise customers to leverage on-site data and analyse it at the source, reducing the time needed for critical decision making."

Douglas Mancini, Chief Commercial Officer at Ori Industries said: "In pairing one of the industry's fastest streaming analytics solutions with our low latency delivery stack we're enabling telcos to leverage their networks like never before, opening up the true promise of 5G."

Paul Hollway, Head of Partnerships at KX said: "We know from our own research that reducing the decision-making window using real-time data analytics is becoming a critical requirement for more and more organisations across all industry sectors. We're excited to be working with Ori to deliver this capability through its platform."

About Ori Industries

Ori Industries is building the world's largest Distributed Edge Cloud that empowers telcos to leverage their network advantages and helps applications run faster. Ori's platforms seamlessly connect developers and enterprises with the highest performing local, regional and global communication networks, delivering unprecedented cost, performance and security at the Edge. Learn more at ori.co.

About KX:

KX, the leading technology for real-time continuous intelligence, is part of First Derivatives plc, a group of data-driven businesses that unlock the value of insight, hindsight and foresight to drive organisations forward. KX Streaming Analytics, built on the kdb+ time-series database, is an industry leading high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence platform. It delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. The Group operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific and employs more than 2,500 people worldwide.

