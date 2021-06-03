Organon Canada Launches As New Women's Health Company

Michael Casia Named as President and Managing Director of the healthcare company committed to leading in the areas of women's health and biosimilars.

Launching with a commitment to listen to women to understand her health needs and help identify solutions that are urgently needed

KIRKLAND, QC, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Organon (NYSE: OGN), today celebrates its launch as the only global company of its size focused on women's health. Organon Canada, headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec, is led by President and Managing Director Michael Casia. The company aims to become a champion of women's health in Canada as well as a leader in the field of biosimilars.

"It is a very exciting time for us at Organon Canada, not only to launch a new, multinational healthcare company, but also one that is poised to have a positive impact for Canadians. We are launching with a strong portfolio in women's health bringing therapeutic options to women in Canada," explains Michael Casia, President and Managing Director, Organon Canada. "In addition, a key area of focus for us will be our portfolio of biosimilar medicines which we hope will have positive impacts on the sustainability of our healthcare system especially as provinces seek new options to alleviate pressure on healthcare costs. These medicines complement our focus on women's health and are used to treat conditions that often disproportionally affect women."

Today, the Organon executive leadership team rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to mark the first day of active trading. Recognizing the need to listen to and act on women's experiences to address the challenges in women's health, Organon gathered voices from around the world to create the "Wall of Voices," a multimedia installation outside of the NYSE sharing powerful perspectives, voices and images.

"If we genuinely want to build a legacy for women and girls in healthcare, we need to make sure that girls and women are at the forefront of research, education and services. Services that are reliable, effective and safe. I welcome the arrival of a new leader focused on pursuing those objectives," said Solange Tuyishime, President of Elevate International, an organization dedicated to the empowerment of women and girls. Mrs. Tuyishime represented Canada's Voice in the "Wall of Voices" installation.

Women everywhere are invited to take the "microphone" to add their voice to the digital "Wall of Voices" at www.hereforherhealth.com.

Diverse Portfolio will Drive Sustainable GrowthAt launch, Organon's portfolio will consist of more than 60 medicines and products across an international footprint that serves people in more than 140 markets, with nearly 80% of its approximately $6.5 billion in annual revenue generated outside the U.S. Organon is well positioned for organic low-to-mid-single digit growth from its 2021 base of business.

Organon has three core pillars which will benefit from renewed management focus and commercial investment:

Women's Health: Organon Canada will be continuing to launch Nexplanon ®, a contraceptive implant, one of the key growth drivers for the company which was made available late last year in Canada . In addition to other contraceptives, the company has medications in fertility as well as hormone replacement therapy.

Organon will be continuing to launch Nexplanon ®, a contraceptive implant, one of the key growth drivers for the company which was made available late last year in . In addition to other contraceptives, the company has medications in fertility as well as hormone replacement therapy. Biosimilars: Biosimilar medicines are an opportunity for Organon Canada to have a positive impact on healthcare in Canada as provinces are looking at these medicines to alleviate healthcare costs. Biosimilars initiatives have been adopted in New Brunswick , Alberta , British Columbia and very recently announced in Quebec . With the planned launch of two Biosimilar medicines in Canada in 2021-22, and three already on the market, Organon Canada aims to become a leader in this area.

Biosimilar medicines are an opportunity for Organon Canada to have a positive impact on healthcare in as provinces are looking at these medicines to alleviate healthcare costs. Biosimilars initiatives have been adopted in , , and very recently announced in . With the planned launch of two Biosimilar medicines in in 2021-22, and three already on the market, Organon Canada aims to become a leader in this area. Established Brands:With over 30 respected medicines in our portfolio, Organon Canada has a diverse offering meeting the needs of patients in Canada with respiratory, cardiovascular diseases as well as in dermatology among other therapy areas. These represent an important part of Organon's ongoing business.

Women at the Center: Organon's Approach to InnovationOrganon's R&D philosophy is to build a business around patient needs, with the goal of identifying and advancing healthcare options for women that enable them to live their best lives every day.

"Women have been told for too long that common, often painful conditions such as heavy, painful, and irregular menstrual bleeding, incontinence and menopause, were just a part of life", said Dr. Parambir Bhangu, Canada Medical Lead at Organon Canada. "Our company's mission is to change this, in order to make a difference in women's health every day. We believe an approach centered on the ability to identify diseases earlier, to modify the course of diseases or healthcare conditions and to ultimately improve the quality of life for women at all stages, will provide for a healthier future for women and also for their families and communities."

The company's extensive global capabilities in clinical development and patient safety, regulatory and medical affairs make it well-positioned to identify promising drugs, diagnostics and devices with the greatest potential to impact women's health.

To learn more about Organon, please visit Organon.ca or interact with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About OrganonOrganon (NYSE: OGN) is a global healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Here for her health, the company has a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the reproductive health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon's products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in future growth opportunities in women's health, including business development. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 9,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit www.organon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

