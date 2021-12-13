ORGANOGENESIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. ("Organogenesis" or the "Company") (ORGO) - Get Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. Class A Report in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Organogenesis securities between March 17, 2021 and October 11, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 8, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On October 12, 2021, Value Investors Club issued a report alleging issues at Organogenesis Holdings, Inc., indicating that the wound care medical company has been improperly billing the federal government for $250 million annually. The Company also set the price for its new wound covering, Affinity, "exorbitantly high," which Medicare reimbursed, while making the product lucrative for doctors to use through large rebates.

On this news, shares of Organogenesis fell over 18% in intraday trading on October 12, 2021.

