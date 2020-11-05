OrganoClick Wins Technology Commercialisation Award At CleanEquity® Monaco 2020 - Hosted By Innovator Capital

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity® Monaco 2020, the forum for sustainable technology innovation, hosted by Innovator Capital and the Monaco Economic Board, closed on Friday, 23rd October with the Awards Ceremony in the presence of H.

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity® Monaco 2020, the forum for sustainable technology innovation, hosted by Innovator Capital and the Monaco Economic Board, closed on Friday, 23rd October with the Awards Ceremony in the presence of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.

An independent panel of judges, chaired by His Serene Highness, selected OrganoClick as winner of the award for Excellence in the Field of Environmental Technology Commercialisation.

Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital commented: " OrganoClick is helping the world to be less dependent on fossil fuel-based materials; we are looking forward to following their success in Scandinavia and beyond."

OrganoClick is a green material and green chemicals company based in Sweden. The company has developed a number of renewable and sustainable chemical products and performance materials with inspiration from nature that can replace toxic chemicals and fossil plastics within several areas. Examples of products include biobased and biodegradable binders for nonwoven, which replaces plastic binders in napkins, wipes, face masks, agricultural mulch films, etc., and biodegradable water repellent technologies for textiles that replace hormone disruptive PFAS currently in use. The company has a factory in Sweden with a capacity of 10,000 tonnes/year and a revenue of just under EUR10 million. OrganoClick has grown with more than 30% per year over the last five years.

Mårten Hellberg, CEO of OrganoClick said: "We are very happy and honoured to win the CleanEquity Award for Excellence in the Field of Environmental Technology Commercialisation and receive it from H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco. The event in Monaco also gave us many new interesting contacts in particular with private investors based in Monaco. The award gives us further confidence that OrganoClick is on the right track on our quest to replace plastics and toxic chemicals with our technologies!"

CleanEquity says "thank you for your continued support" to Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, BP Ventures, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, Earth Capital, Edufront, EIT Climate-KIC, the Monaco Economic Board, Parkview and Taronis.

CleanEquity Monaco will be returning to the Principality of Monaco in 2021.

