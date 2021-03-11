MANAGUA, Nicaragua, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Tuesday, March 9, a Delegation of the Organization for Heavenly Culture, World Peace and Restoration of Light (HWPL), held a meeting with Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, in which they shared...

MANAGUA, Nicaragua, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Tuesday, March 9, a Delegation of the Organization for Heavenly Culture, World Peace and Restoration of Light (HWPL), held a meeting with Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, in which they shared about the work of the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of Nicaragua for the promotion of the Culture of Peace and the actions carried out by the Organization promoting the Culture of Peace in the World.

During the meeting, the Declaration of Peace and the Cessation of War was also signed, in recognition of the need for regional and global solidarity of cooperation for the interests and mutual development of the Countries in the World.

The delegation of HWPL thanked, recognized and congratulated the efforts of our People and Government in promoting a Culture of Peace, Values and Social Development.

As part of its visit to Nicaragua, the Organization has also held meetings with the Ministry of Youth (MINJUVE), the Ministry of Education (MINED), and will make visits to Centers and Programs that carry out projects for the development of youth.

Contact: info@newsdcarea.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/organization-heavenly-culture-world-peace-restoration-of-light-visits-nicaragua-301245925.html

SOURCE Heavenly Culture, World Peace and Restoration of Light (HWPL)