Organigram Expands Strong Value Portfolio With Launch Of SHRED: High Quality, High Potency, Affordable Pre-shredded Dried Flower

In an effort to continue to break down the barriers to purchasing from the legal cannabis market in Canada, and reinforce its ongoing commitment to value, Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) - Get Report (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (the "Company" or "Organigram"), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce the launch of SHRED, a high quality, high potency, affordable dried flower product pre-shredded for additional consumer convenience.

SHRED offers three pre-milled varieties, all featuring tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") of 18% or more and each contained in a two-way humidity system to preserve their unique flavour profiles. Made from whole flower, SHRED contains no shake or trim and is milled to the same specifications as the Company's existing pre-roll products.

SHRED features three curated blends that combine new aroma profiles. These include:

Tropic Thunder , a combination of strains with citrus and tropical aromas,

, a combination of strains with citrus and tropical aromas, Gnarberry , combining berry and fruity aromas for a refreshing profile, and

, combining berry and fruity aromas for a refreshing profile, and Flower Power,a specially curated sweet and floral blend.

Based on a recent survey of Canadian cannabis consumers conducted by Organigram, convenience, price and quality are the top three considerations that drive consumers to purchase from the illicit cannabis market. SHRED addresses each of these influences as it is made from indoor-grown quality whole flower, is conveniently pre-shredded and represents Organigram's most affordable option (on a per gram basis) yet.

"Product quality and customer value have been important pillars of Organigram's product and growth strategies since its inception," says Greg Engel, CEO, Organigram. "We are proud to offer Canadians SHRED and, in doing so, reinforce our relentlessly creative approach to continuing to offer new, high quality, carefully curated products and product experiences that we believe reflect our customers' priorities."

SHRED will be available at select retailers across the country beginning this month.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a NASDAQ Global Select and TSX listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada.

Organigram is focused on producing high-quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers in Canada, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Company's global footprint. Organigram has also developed a portfolio of legal adult use recreational cannabis brands including The Edison Cannabis Company, SHRED, Ankr Organics and Trailblazer. Organigram's facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada).

