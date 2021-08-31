Organic Valley Wins PEOPLE Food Award, Parents Snacks Award, And World Dairy Expo Salted Butter Championship Contest

Organic Valley shows quality and taste leadership yet again with top prizes for its butter, egg bites and shredded cheese

LA FARGE, Wis., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh, high-quality organic foods always have a place at the table, and Organic Valley products keep stacking up accolades for their innovation and quality.

Organic Valley products keep stacking up accolades for their innovation and quality.

Based in La Farge, Organic Valley is the largest farmer-owned organic cooperative in the U.S. as well as one of the world's largest organic consumer brands. Organic Valley has won more than half a dozen awards already this year:

PEOPLE Food Awards 2021 - Best Shredded Cheese Category: First Place for Organic Valley Thick Cut Shredded Mozzarella

PARENTS' Food Awards 2021 - Best Packaged Snacks Fridge Fave: First Place for Organic Valley Egg Bites

Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest - Salted Butter: First Place for Organic Valley Salted Butter

Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest - Unsalted Butter: First Place for Organic Valley Unsalted Butter

Progressive Grocer Editors Picks Contest: Organic Valley Egg Bites

2021 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest - Open Class for Creative & Innovative Products: Third Place for Organic Valley Feta and Chive Egg Bites

2021 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest - Salted Butter: First Place for Organic Valley Salted Butter

Earlier this year, PEOPLE set up a cross-country taste-test to find the best products brought to market in the past 12 months. PEOPLE Food Awards 2021 awarded "Best Shredded Cheese" to Organic Valley's thick cut shredded Mozzarella, noting that this classic cheese earned "high marks for taste and melting" whether sprinkled on pizza or added to sandwiches.

Organic Valley Egg Bites' steadily increasing sales suggest they are winning over consumers looking for convenient, protein-rich breakfast options. Based on three back-to-back awards, the critics agree. Egg Bites were voted "Best Morning Snack" in the PARENTS' Food Awards 2021 "Fridge" category, judged by a panel of 75 kids from toddlers to young teens.

"We wanted to create a delicious, organic snack that was easy to enjoy on the go. We accomplished that with Egg Bites," said Organic Valley Product Development Manager Devin Thorson. "We are proud to win awards that reinforce all of the efforts our farmer-members and employees put into our organic products."

"As we head into the busiest months of the year, we know parents are looking for on-the-go snacks for every occasion, from sports practices to after-school programs," said PARENTS Editor-in-Chief Julia Edelstein. "Our PARENTS' panel of kid taste-testers sampled hundreds of nutritious products to find the ones that will make the hustle and bustle of family life easier and tastier."

Organic Valley's butter artisans won first place at both the Wisconsin State Fair and the World Dairy Expo. Organic Valley once again proved its claim to the smoothest, creamiest, highest-quality butter in the dairy state.

For more information on PEOPLE's top supermarket picks this year, visit PEOPLE Food Awards 2021 .

About Organic Valley Organic Valley is passionate about doing what's right for people, animals, and earth and is committed to bringing ethically made organic food to families everywhere. Organic Valley is the largest farmer-owned organic cooperative in the U.S. and one of the world's largest organic consumer brands. Founded in 1988 to sustain family farms through organic farming, the cooperative represents over 1,700 farmers in 34 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit ov.coop/impact. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact: Elizabeth McMullen elizabeth.mcmullen@organicvalley.coop 608-632-6083

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/organic-valley-wins-people-food-award-parents-snacks-award-and-world-dairy-expo-salted-butter-championship-contest-301366493.html

SOURCE Organic Valley