Organic. Reese's Cups. Yes We Did.

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With its perfect combination of peanut butter and chocolate, the Reese's brand can do anything. Today, for the first time ever, the Reese's brand is introducing Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups available in dark and milk chocolate. Yup, you heard it here first. 100% Reese's chocolate and peanut butter, now organic. Who wants one?

The Reese's brand is quite literally finding ways for everyone to enjoy that same sought-after taste only achieved with a true and unmatched Reese's chocolate and peanut butter combination. From Big Cups with Pretzels, THiNS, Zero Sugar, Reese's Crunchers, Dark, Mini Cups, Dark PB Cups, Mini Cups, Crispy Crunchy Bar, Nutrageous Bar, Outrageous Bar… the brand is officially inviting organic eaters to join the party. NOW introducing, Organic Reese's cups. Available nationwide, each of the new Organic Reese's cups is filled with Reese's chocolate and peanut butter goodness that leave tastebuds screaming for more. You have been officially gifted Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Use them wisely.

"We're continuing to expand our product line so there is a Reese's cup for nearly everyone," said Eric Newton, Brand Manager Reese's Organic. "When consumers go down the candy aisle or shop online, we want everyone to have an option to choose from, and we aren't settling until everyone can enjoy a Reese's product."

This is one giant step for both organic eaters and Reese's lovers, as the Reese's brand becomes the first mass chocolate brand to offer an organic option.

New Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups in dark and milk chocolate will be available nationwide beginning February 2021 in a 1.4 oz pack (SRP: $1.99). Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Rainforest Alliance Certified.

Also available in a new organic offering for our fellow chocolate-lovers is Organic Hershey's milk chocolate and special dark chocolate bars in a 1.55 oz pack (SRP: $1.99) also coming to shelves this month.

To learn more about Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, visit https://www.hersheys.com/reeses/en_us/products/reeses-organic-dark-peanut-butter-cups-1-4-oz.html.

About The Hershey CompanyThe Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's , Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

