Organic Pigments Market To Grow By $ 1678.88 Billion During 2020-2024 | Key Drivers, Trends, And Strategies For New Normal | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Pigments Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the organic pigments market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 1678.88 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The demand for paints with low VOC content is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of organic pigments will challenge market growth.

The organic pigments market report is segmented by type (azo, phthalocyanine, and others), application (printing inks, paints and coatings, plastics, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 54% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for organic pigments in APAC.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.

DCL Corp.

DIC Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

