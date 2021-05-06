Organic Garage's Future Of Cheese To Commence Production In Partnership With One Of Canada's Leading Independent Plant-Based Food Manufacturers

Organic Garage Ltd. ( TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to announce that its newly acquired plant-based food company, Future of Cheese Inc.

Organic Garage Ltd. ( TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to announce that its newly acquired plant-based food company, Future of Cheese Inc. (" Future of Cheese" or the " Company") has successfully entered into a commercial manufacturing agreement with Ontario based Flamaglo Foods Ltd.

The Company has been working closely with the experienced team at Flamaglo Foods over the last two months at their HACCP certified facility to ensure all aspects of the manufacturing process can and will be achieved utilizing the highest and strictest level of quality and controls. This includes ingredient sourcing, batch testing, product manufacturing, packaging, storage and fulfillment. All recipes and formulations will remain proprietary to the Company, and Flamaglo Foods has executed a strict confidentiality agreement related to the production and manufacturing of Future of Cheese products.

"Selecting a domestic manufacturing partner with the highest level of proven experience, knowledge and success in the plant-based food sector is a significant milestone for the company, and allows us to commence production of our initial line of products with confidence," stated Jen Wojtaszek, President of Future of Cheese.

Flamaglo Foods is a family-owned company with deep roots in the manufacturing and production of plant-based dairy alternatives, recognized since the launch of the founder's first consumer brand, Yoso, in 1998. Yoso currently sells their products in more than 2,000 retail locations across Canada and has a well-established distribution network with retailers and distributors across the country.

Francis Lo, Co-Founder of Yoso and Flamaglo Foods commented, "My team and I are excited about the collaboration with Future of Cheese, and we look forward to working together to help transform their well-developed vision and recipes into exceptional products ready for the rapidly growing plant-based consumer market."

Matt Lurie, President and CEO of Organic Garage, joined Craig Harding, Co-Founder of Future of Cheese, on Proactive Investors to discuss the Flamaglo agreement. To view the Proactive Investors interview, please click the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipEu8NsT0-c

About Future of CheeseThe Future of Cheese Inc is a Canadian plant-based cheese innovator and manufacturer led by one of the world's best and recognized cheese makers, along with one of Canada's top chefs, and supported by a team of science minds and sustainability experts. Utilizing unique aging and manufacturing processes, a well-established distribution network and high-profile marketing channels, the Company is set to disrupt the rapidly growing plant-based dairy alternatives market, paving the way for the future of cheese! For more information please visit the Future of Cheese website at www.futureofcheese.com.

About Flamaglo Foods Ltd.Flamaglo Foods Limited is one of Canada's leading independent plant-based food manufacturers, founded in 2002 by third-generation food and beverage manufacturers. The company's state-of-the-art HACCP certified facility is based in Cambridge, Ontario. For more information please visit the Flamaglo Foods website at www.yoso.ca.

About Organic Garage Ltd.Organic Garage (TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company's stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking StatementsThis news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Organic Garage, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Organic Garage to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Although Organic Garage has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Organic Garage's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Organic Garage assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005365/en/