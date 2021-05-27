Organic Garage's Future Of Cheese Makes Advancements Towards Development Of Proprietary Plant-Based Dairy-Comparable Proteins

Organic Garage Ltd. (" Organic Garage" or the " Company") ( TSXV: OG; FRA: 9CW1; OTCQX: OGGFF), one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to announce that its newly acquired plant-based food company, Future of Cheese Inc.

Organic Garage Ltd. (" Organic Garage" or the " Company") ( TSXV: OG; FRA: 9CW1; OTCQX: OGGFF), one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to announce that its newly acquired plant-based food company, Future of Cheese Inc. (" Future of Cheese" or the " Company"), is in the process of scaling up its research & development operations to accelerate scientific advancements in its plant-based, dairy-comparable proteins.

The focus on this specific research in food sciences reiterates the Company's commitment to plant-based innovations through accelerated experimentation and progress toward the goal of building natural, nutritious culinary alternatives that are indistinguishable from their animal-based dairy equivalents.

In an effort to reduce the need for animal products and create more sustainable methods to feed the growing global population, the Company is accelerating its efforts to develop nutrient-dense, ethically sourced, plant-based alternatives to the animal-derived proteins found in dairy. In particular, the Company's primary focus is reproducing a protein similar to casein, which is found in dairy products and is responsible not only for protein content, but acts as a key component in curdling, aging and processing milk into cheese. Using a proprietary method that mimics the coagulation process used in conventional cheese-making, the Company has made significant progress in the extraction and molecular structuring of proteins found in legumes, quinoa, and hemp seeds.

"We are currently developing a game-changing novel protein blend that offers plant-based cheeses a competitive edge in nutrition, function and taste," stated Polina Glick, Director of Science for Future of Cheese. "Our proprietary extraction process is clean and cost-effective, offering nothing less than the highest-quality non-GMO plant-based proteins."

The proteins derived utilizing this technology will allow the Company to increase their product's nutritional value compared to that of other plant-based cheeses on the market, which typically include many fillers such as starches, gums and fats. Furthermore, the natural fats and omegas within the plant proteins will be preserved, and the product's overall protein content enhanced. Utilizing these potential findings, the Company plans to pave the way for a proprietary plant protein blend that will provide the wide range of amino-acids to match that of animal-derived dairy products.

Jen Wojtaszek, President of Future of Cheese, commented, "Advancing our plant-based protein innovations reflects our belief that science and taste can be married to create an opportunity of global importance - one of sustainability and the future of food, built directly from natural plant materials, to satisfy the increasing demand of consumers worldwide."

Future of Cheese co-founder Craig Harding joined Wojtaszek in an interview with Proactive Investors to discuss the Company's plant-based innovations. To view the interview, please click the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MF0-ytsh-d4

About Future of Cheese

The Future of Cheese Inc is a Canadian plant-based cheese innovator and manufacturer led by one of the world's best and recognized cheese makers, along with one of Canada's top chefs, and supported by a team of science minds and sustainability experts. Utilizing unique aging and manufacturing processes, a well-established distribution network and high-profile marketing channels, the Company is set to disrupt the rapidly growing plant-based dairy alternatives market, paving the way for the future of cheese! For more information please visit the Future of Cheese website at www.futureofcheese.com .

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG; FRA: 9CW1; OTCQX: OGGFF) is one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company's stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com .

