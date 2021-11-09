Organic Garage's Future Of Cheese Engages US-Based Sales & Marketing Firm Oxford Hill Partners To Support North American Growth Strategy

Organic Garage Ltd. ( TSXV: OG | FRA: 9CW1 | OTCQX: OGGFF), one of Canada's leading independent grocers, is pleased to announce that its plant-based food company, Future of Cheese Inc. (" Future of Cheese", " FoC", or the " Company") has engaged US-based sales and marketing firm Oxford Hill Partners, founded by former Kraft and Danone Executive Yosi Heber, who recently joined the Company's Advisory Board, to develop and help execute the Company's North American growth strategy and product roll-out.

Founded in 2006 by Yosi Heber, a former Senior Executive at Kraft, Danone and Barry Diller's IAC / InterActiveCorp, Oxford Hill Partners has been engaged by over 50 clients around the world, including Fortune 500 conglomerates such as Procter & Gamble, Danone, Nestlé, and Hyundai, to develop and execute strategies ranging from marketing planning and execution, sales strategies, digital and online, e-commerce, branding and positioning and valuation growth.

"The whole dairy industry is really transforming right in front of our eyes. In fact, plant-based foods are quickly becoming one of the hottest growth areas of the entire global food industry. We're very excited to be working with such a talented team who have developed 'paradigm changing' dairy alternative products that are at the cutting edge of the plant-based revolution," stated Yosi Heber, President of Oxford Hill Partners and Advisor to Future of Cheese.

To date, the Company's senior management and the team at Oxford Hill Partners have collaboratively developed a thorough strategic plan covering proven executable initiatives to introduce and grow the Company's brands and products across the Canadian and US retail and consumer markets over the next 36 months.

"I am excited to work with Yosi and the FoC team in continuing to build the FoC products and brand. The Future of Cheese brand has tremendous growth potential and the ability to grab market share from the incumbent dairy alternative brands. Working with Oxford Hill Partners is going to allow the FoC team to accelerate their growth plans and build on the existing strategy that was developed by the co-founders Afrim Pristine and Craig Harding," stated Matt Lurie, CEO of Organic Garage.

About Future of Cheese

The Future of Cheese (a subsidiary of Organic Garage Ltd.) is a Canadian plant-based cheese innovator and manufacturer led by one of the world's best and recognized cheese makers, along with one of Canada's top chefs, and supported by a team of science minds and sustainability experts. Utilizing unique aging and manufacturing processes, a well-established distribution network and high-profile marketing channels, the Company is set to disrupt the rapidly growing plant-based dairy alternatives market, paving the way for the future of plant-based dairy alternatives! For more information please visit the Future of Cheese website at www.futureofcheese.com.

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company's stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Organic Garage, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Organic Garage to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Although Organic Garage has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Organic Garage's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Organic Garage assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

