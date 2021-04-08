Organic Banana Market To Grow By USD 252.00 Million During 2021-2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The organic banana market is expected to grow by USD 252.00 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the organic banana market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The organic banana market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Organic Banana Market Participants:

Chiquita Brands International SarlChiquita Brands International Sarl provides organic bananas that are produced in a way that promotes a sustainable, healthy lifestyle.

Coliman Grupo SA de CVColiman Grupo SA de CV provides the world with high-quality fruits and vegetables, gaining value and credibility in their customers, suppliers, collaborators, and shareholders.

Dole Food Co. Inc.Dole Food Co. Inc. offers organic bananas that are an excellent source of vitamin B6 and a good source of potassium, fiber, and vitamin C.

Organic Banana Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The organic banana market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The organic banana market is driven by the health benefits of organic bananas. In addition, other factors such as the increasing popularity of plant-based food products are expected to trigger the organic banana market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

