Oregon-based Startup Wants To Change How Americans Go Out To Eat

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregon-based startup Marwall LLC is releasing the LunchPod, a stainless steel insulated lunch box with custom utensils and a removable, collapsible silicone to-go container with the goal of changing how Americans go out to eat.

After two years of research and development, the company plans to fund the first round of production through a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter in August 2021. "We think people will embrace our product and the idea it embodies — taking eco-friendly steps to reduce waste can be just as easy as creating it," said Aaron Sewall, Marwall co-founder.

The United States lags behind many other countries when it comes to reducing single-use waste. In July, the European Union banned many common single use plastic items, and joins countries in Asia, Africa, and South America in banning plastic bags and other waste generating items in an effort to reduce plastic pollution and micro-plastics in the environment.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants switched to takeout only while their dining rooms remained closed. "We've seen first hand over the past year and a half the amount of waste that a single takeout meals generates." With restaurants opening back up across the country, it is doubtful they will shut off the extra revenue stream that takeout provides.

A recent report from Natural Sustainability showed that of the over 12 million individual pieces of trash collected on beaches, in rivers, and the ocean, almost half of the waste could be attributed to takeout and food containers, utensils, and related packaging ( source).

"It's hard to break old habits and get past the idea of doing things a certain way because that's how they've always been done, but we have seen a shift in how people think about reusing items instead of throwing them away. It started with bringing your own reusable coffee cup, then the shift towards reusable grocery bags, and refusing single-use straws and cutlery at restaurants, and now we think that next step is moving away from single-use takeout containers."

