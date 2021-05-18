Oregon Bancorp Ranks #1 On American Banker Magazine's Top 200 Community Banks List For 2021 For Third Consecutive Year

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, announced today that it was again named to the American Banker magazine's Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on a three-year average return on equity as...

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, announced today that it was again named to the American Banker magazine's Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on a three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2020 (Source: Capital Performance Group). This is the third consecutive year that Oregon Bancorp, Inc. was ranked #1 in the list of top 200 banks.

"We are honored to be recognized as the #1 bank in American Banker magazine for the third consecutive year," said Ryan Dempster, President and CEO. "This recognition is especially meaningful this year because it was achieved during a time of great adversity related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This recognition is testament to our Willamette Valley Bank team who brings their best to work everyday to serve our customers."

About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates 13 Home Loan Centers located in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503)485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517006011/en/