Orchard Transforms Home Buying With Digital Transaction Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard , the home buying marketplace that makes purchasing a home stress-free, fair and simple, today announced the launch of the Orchard Dashboard, a digital platform that enables homeowners' to manage their entire real estate transaction from search to close in one place. The dashboard represents a transformative step in Orchard's mission to deliver the best end-to end consumer experience in real estate.

"The traditional way of buying and selling a home has barely evolved over the last 50 years. The experience is almost entirely offline, requires the customer to coordinate between 5 different parties, and causes unnecessary confusion and stress. We believe customers deserve better. The Orchard Dashboard simplifies the process by providing a transparent, easy-to-use online platform where they can manage their entire experience, and easily get answers for any questions they have along the way," said Court Cunningham, CEO and Co-Founder of Orchard.

The Orchard Dashboard is a huge leap forward for the industry, providing customers an unparalleled visibility and control over home search, listings, showings, mortgage and closing. Features include:

Contracts and documents that are easy to sign with the click of a few buttons and automatically saved so there is an easily accessible record

Real-time feedback on the customer's home listing from potential buyers who toured the home, as well as number of showings, and pricing history

Easy ability to share your listing across social media, including a 3D home tour of your home

Personalized timeline and explanation of each step in the home buying and selling process. Upcoming tasks that require attention are highlighted and explained clearly

Access to an easy, online mortgage application that can be filled out in a few minutes

Insight into what to expect in the closing process

"Homeowners and buyers tell us clearly every day: they want a simpler home purchase and selling experience - like on Amazon or Carvana. As a customer-first technology company, we're thrilled to be leading the way in the industry to deliver a better solution to the biggest financial decision of people's lives," said Cunningham

The Orchard Dashboard is available to customers in all of Orchard's markets.

Orchard has helped thousands of home buyers who also need to sell their home. To learn more about Orchard, please visit, www.orchard.com .

About OrchardOrchard is transforming the way people buy their homes. Simplifying it, to the way it should have always been; fair and true to market, straightforward, easy. Traditionally, homeowners looking to purchase their next home face a stressful and uncertain process - they have to either sell their old home first and move twice or buy as a contingent buyer and risk not getting their dream home. Orchard solves this problem by enabling homeowners to buy before they sell. With Orchard, customers secure their dream home first using Orchard's cash, while having the certainty of selling their old home with Orchard - all for the same fee as a traditional broker. Orchard is transforming the end-to-end home buying experience with AI-powered home search and a modern, all-digital mortgage and closing. Orchard is headquartered in New York City and offers its services in Colorado, Georgia and Texas.

