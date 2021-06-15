Orchard Names Patrick McClymont As Chief Financial Officer To Accelerate Company Growth

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard , the home buying marketplace that makes purchasing a home stress-free, fair, and simple, announced new additions to its leadership team and Board of Directors. Patrick McClymont joins Orchard as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Kelly Brink joins as Head of Capital Markets. Additionally, Courtney Leimkuhler will join the Board of Directors, and Sean Roberts, formerly Orchard's CFO, will become Chief Operating Officer.

"We have added extraordinary financial leaders to the Orchard team today. I couldn't be more excited to welcome Patrick and Kelly to our leadership team and Courtney to our board. Collectively, their financial expertise and public company experience will help Orchard prepare for its next phase of growth, as we continue to scale across the country and transform home buying for the masses," said Court Cunningham, CEO and co-founder of Orchard.

As CFO, McClymont will play a key role in Orchard's plans for rapid expansion, and will oversee the Accounting, Finance, and Capital Markets teams. McClymont brings over 20 years experience in the investment space. Most recently, he served as CFO and EVP at IMAX Corporation, where he led all finance-related functions for the publicly traded company. Previously, he was CFO at Sotheby's and a partner in Goldman Sachs & Co.'s investment practice.

"Orchard is at the forefront of change in one of the largest consumer categories in the country and is poised for massive growth in the years ahead. I'm thrilled to be joining an experienced leadership team with a strong track record and am looking forward to helping scale the company nationwide," said McClymont.

In her role as Head of Capital Markets for Orchard, Brink will be responsible for the management of Orchard's balance sheet and corporate strategy. Brink comes to Orchard with nearly 20 years of experience in investment banking and operations and previously worked at Bain Capital, where she managed $36 billion on behalf of Bain's clients. Prior to coming to Orchard, Brink was CFO for Harper & Scott.

In addition to adding new members to its leadership team, Orchard is adding Courtney Leimkuhler to the board. Leimkuhler has spent two decades in the financial services industry on both the capital formation and risk management sides of the business. After beginning her career at Goldman Sachs, Leimkuhler joined the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), where she was part of the leadership team that transformed the NYSE from a non-profit mutual into one of the leading publicly traded exchange groups globally. From there she became the Chief Financial Officer of Marsh, and now runs an early-stage investment firm.

Orchard has helped people buy and sell billions of dollars worth of homes across the country. For more information please visit www.orchard.com .

About Orchard Orchard is radically simplifying the home buying and selling experience from search to close. Traditionally, homeowners looking to purchase their next home face a stressful and uncertain process—they have to either sell their old home first and move twice or buy as a contingent buyer and risk not getting their dream home. Orchard pioneered the "buy before you sell" model in real estate with its Move First offering: after enabling the customer to move into their new home, Orchard sells their old home for top dollar. The company's Offer Boost option is particularly attractive to customers in competitive markets by giving them the option of using Orchard's cash to secure their dream home. Cash offers are more likely to be accepted by sellers—a huge benefit in the current competitive market environment. Orchard's products and services have transformed the home buying and selling experience with AI-powered home search and a vertically-integrated platform with Orchard Home Loans, Orchard Title, and Orchard Insurance, offering an all-digital closing for customers. Orchard is headquartered in New York City and offers its services in Colorado, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, Maryland and Virginia.

