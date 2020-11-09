OrbusNeich® Medical And P F Products & Features® Announce New Partnership

Introducing a new portfolio of heart valve products aiming to restore health and extend life

HONG KONG, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OrbusNeich and P+F today announced they have entered into an agreement for the exclusive distribution and manufacturing of a range of innovative minimally invasive heart valve products in the Asia Pacific region, including China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand.

P+F will bring to the partnership a series of innovative minimally invasive heart valve products premounted on the delivery system using P+F's proprietary dry valve technology. The product portfolio includes the TricValve ® Transcatheter Bicaval Valves and the Vienna Aortic Self-Expandable Transcather Valve complemented by transcatheter solutions for pulmonary and mitral valve disease as well as endovascular grafts.

The TricValve ® Transcatheter Bicaval Valves is a system of two self-expanding biological valves for the treatment of patients with hemodynamically relevant tricuspid insufficiency and caval reflux, specifically intended for patients at extreme risk or who are unsuitable for open heart surgery.

The Vienna Aortic Self-Expandable Transcatheter Valve is designed to treat severe aortic stenosis in patients at medium to high risk for open heart surgery. The minimally invasive valve replaces the native aortic valve without the need for concomitant surgical removal. Both systems are pending CE mark approval.

"We are delighted to collaborate with P+F and to establish a strong presence in a large and fast-growing transcatheter heart valve market in Asia Pacific. Both China and Japan face the challenge of a growing elderly patient population with the prevalence of moderate-to-severe dysfunctional heart valves. Our unique product line for percutaneous transcatheter based therapeutics will result in significant improvement of health-related quality of life to our patients, which is an important measure of procedural success in the elderly," said David Chien, Chairman, President and CEO, OrbusNeich.

"This joint venture brings us one step closer to providing patients in Asia Pacific with P+F's transformational heart valve solutions and supports our strategy of rapid expansion into key, fast-growing markets, globally. It is the right moment to focus on being the leading player in this region," said Siegfried Einhellig, President and COO of P+F.

Katharina Kiss, CEO of P+F, commented: "Partnering with OrbusNeich is an ideal opportunity for us to expand our vision by bringing our innovative heart valves technology to patients. My mission as a cardiologist is not only to save lives but to ensure the maximum quality of life for each of our patients and I am convinced that with the joint efforts of this newly founded Asian joint venture we will be able to revolutionize the medical landscape."

"This powerful partnership supports our strategic business directive to add important complementary structural heart devices to our coronary and peripheral portfolio. We look forward to working with P+F to expand the potential of our combined strengths in the global medical device business," said Alain Khair, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of OrbusNeich.

About OrbusNeich

OrbusNeich is a global pioneer in the provision of life-changing vascular solutions and offers an extensive portfolio of products that set industry benchmarks in vascular intervention. Current products include the world's first dual therapy stents, the COMBO ® Plus and COMBO ® Dual Therapy Stents, together with coronary stents, speciality balloons, balloons, and microcatheters marketed under the names of Azule ®, Scoreflex ®, Scoreflex ® NC, Sapphire ®, Sapphire ® II, Sapphire ® II PRO, Sapphire ® 3, Sapphire ® NC, Sapphire ® NC Plus, Sapphire ® II NC, Sapphire ® NC 24, Teleport ® and Teleport ® Control as well as products to treat peripheral artery disease: the Jade ® and Scoreflex ® PTA balloons.

OrbusNeich is headquartered in Hong Kong and has operations in Shenzhen, China; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Hoevelaken, The Netherlands; Zuchwil, Switzerland; and regional sales offices in Germany, France, Switzerland, Spain, Japan, Hong, Singapore; and Malaysia. OrbusNeich supplies medical devices to physicians in more than 60 countries. For more information, visit www.OrbusNeich.com.

About P+F Products and Features

With more than 25 years of experience in the medical field, the leadership team of P+F has built a complete infrastructure for research, development, manufacture, and distribution in order to deliver significant innovations and add value to its customers and patients. P+F is striving to become the "standard of comparison" in the development of state-of-the-art innovative technologies in the field of cardiology products that contribute to human welfare by the application of biomedical engineering in the research, development and manufacture of devices which restore health, extend life and are accessible to all.

The company's lead product, TricValve ®, is currently undergoing the CE certification process. TricValve ® is a bicaval, biological, minimally invasive valves system for the treatment of severe tricuspid insufficiency. The further pipeline includes biological heart valves like the TAVI system Vienna Aortic Self-Expandable Transcatheter Valve, a Pulmonary Valve and Mitral Valve as well as Aortosave ®, a minimally invasive device to treat Type A aortic dissections, as well as the full portfolio of endovascular grafts. The proprietary Dry Pericardium technology platform enables off the shelf use of the company's heart valves.

Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, under the leadership of Prof Dr Katharina Kiss and Prof Dr Siegfried Einhellig, P+F coordinates worldwide operations. For more information, visit www.productsandfeatures.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orbusneich-medical-and-pf-products--features-announce-new-partnership-301167864.html

SOURCE OrbusNeich