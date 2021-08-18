Orbital Insight Launches Supply Chain Intelligence Solution To Create End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility And Illuminate Risk Using AI

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Insight , the leader in geospatial analytics, today released its Supply Chain Intelligence solution that combines artificial intelligence, multi-source data and location analytics to uncover hidden risks, monitor upstream or downstream activities and reveal movement patterns across facilities all over the world at scale. With a simple query in the company's flagship GO platform, organizations can now better detect connections between specific areas over time, including supply chains, global migration patterns, commutes, tourism activity and anything else that involves the movement of goods or people.

"Enterprises and government agencies make big decisions without a clear picture of what's happening in both their own operations as well as external networks of business and societal connections," said Kevin O'Brien, Orbital Insight's CEO. "Our new Supply Chain Intelligence solution is a shining example of how to quickly make sense of connection points and provide critical visibility while respecting people's privacy. Predicting change sooner helps our customers make smarter investments, avoid costly surprises and find new opportunities."

Global Fortune 500 companies like Unilever have already been using an early version of Supply Chain Intelligence to uncover previously unknown points in their supply chain, analyze their sourcing footprint in raw materials like palm oil or soy and help ensure that they are sourcing from sustainable suppliers. This level of visibility into the indirect supply chain—especially first-mile—is hard to achieve, but with Orbital Insight's new Traceability feature, companies get industry supply chain transparency that can improve their sustainability, social and corporate governance efforts. Supply Chain Intelligence also adds new dimensions to existing GO capabilities, such as monitoring manufacturing down time or disruptions in operations and assessing foot traffic in urban settings as employees start to return to office buildings.

Supply Chain Intelligence will also benefit government agencies. For example, Orbital Insight's public sector team recently used the new GO Traceability feature to analyze Russian military activity in southeastern Ukraine, corroborating where troop movements originated. Working with open source intelligence company AllSource Analysis , Orbital Insight detected evidence of offensive training exercises in Crimea. Government agencies can share this type of unclassified information and analysis with U.S. allies or use it to validate the accuracy of other sources.

"Visibility into military asset movement, near peer geopolitical activity, global migration patterns, climate change and other global trends has an immediate benefit to our economy and our national security," said Craig Brower, Orbital Insight's Vice President & General Manager, Public Sector. "Tracking troop movements is a clear example, as demonstrated through our analysis of Russian buildup along the Ukraine border. Traceability reveals a clear picture of where the Russian troops originated and their dwell time at the border."

Like all of Orbital Insight's products, the Supply Chain Intelligence solution was developed within an ethics framework that shapes the company's work and values privacy. Supply Chain Intelligence is now available in Orbital Insight's GO platform for all customers.

