Orbital Engages Reveal As Global EDiscovery Partner

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal, a global eDiscovery technology company, today announced that Orbital Data Consulting engaged Reveal as its preferred eDiscovery and investigations software provider.

Orbital is a global provider of eDiscovery consulting, digital forensics and incident response services in Europe and the United States. Founded in 2020, Orbital is primarily focused on white collar regulatory investigations & complex cross-border litigation.

Orbital chose Reveal after evaluating many of the major eDiscovery platforms through an extensive feasibility project. Reveal was selected after months of rigorous testing which included the use of large test data sets. The key reasons for choosing Reveal were because of its robust data processing capabilities, advanced workflow functionality, and industry-leading artificial intelligence capabilities. The software's user interface is very straightforward to use, a novice reviewer can be trained and be working proficiently within 20 mins.

"Our clients have a growing expectation that technology should do more to reduce the burden of human first level review. Therefore, we set the bar very high when evaluating eDiscovery software tools," said Andrew Hunniford, Orbital Co-Founder. "We sought a company that wanted to get in the trenches with us and help our clients solve their problems firsthand. With the team at Reveal we believe we have formed the perfect partnership.

"Reveal is uniquely positioned to fulfill Orbital's need to easily and securely deploy eDiscovery solutions on a global scale," said Wendell Jisa, Chief Executive Officer of Reveal. "Our international footprint, with support teams throughout North America and Europe plus 19 data centers worldwide, ensures Orbital is supported by a technology partner who understands European jurisdictions and increased GDPR scrutiny."

The Reveal platform includes industry-leading processing, early case assessment (ECA), artificial intelligence, review and production functionality. In August, Reveal announced the acquisition of NexLP, a key step in the company's mission to use artificial intelligence to lead in the evolution of how law is practiced.

"The recent acquisition of NexLP by Reveal was a game changer for us," said William Odom, Orbital Co-Founder. "Knowing an incredibly powerful AI and analytics suite sits under the bonnet in Reveal gives our clients immense analytical firepower to slice through vast data sets and uncover key insights much faster."

About Reveal

Reveal is the industry's only eDiscovery platform powered by artificial intelligence. As a cloud-based software provider, Reveal offers the full range of processing, early case assessment, review, infrastructure and artificial intelligence capabilities. Reveal clients include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premise, an intuitive user design, multilingual user interfaces and the automatic detection of more than 160 languages, Reveal accelerates legal review, saving users time and money. For more information, visit http://www.revealdata.com.

About Orbital

Orbital Data Consulting was founded by Andrew Hunniford & William Odom in 2020. Andrew and William have over 35 combined years of experience and have worked on several high-profile projects that have involved complex Digital Forensic, Data Privacy, eDiscovery & Data Governance issues. The company was built from scratch during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw many organisations pivoting to support remote working capabilities. Orbital has been optimised to provide secure technology solutions that thrive in remote working environments. For more information, visit http://orbital.global.

