ORBIT® Gum Innovates With More Sustainable 30-Piece Mega Pack, Designed To Help Reduce Plastic Waste In Partnership With How2Recycle®

The ORBIT® Mega Pack is the first ever Mars Wrigley product to partner with How2Recycle®, providing consumers in much of the U.S. with a more sustainable option, including a step-by-step guide on how to recycle the pack

NEWARK, N.J., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the country begins to reopen, ORBIT® Gum is readying people for more close encounters with its new 30-piece Mega Pack. Ideal for on-the-go durability, the ORBIT® Mega Pack is perfect before your first post-pandemic date or for sharing amongst your larger group for long-lasting fresh breath. The ORBIT® Mega Pack is a more sustainable option that features an outer plastic package designed to be recycled in roughly half of U.S. recycling streams, with more locations to follow.

The ORBIT® Mega Pack is the first ever Mars Wrigley innovation to partner with and feature on-pack guides from How2Recycle®. How2Recycle® is a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates a step-by-step guide on whether and how to recycle each part of the pack. Following these guidelines, gum enthusiasts can now help contribute to a future with less plastic, knowing and acting on the facts about how to reduce, reuse and recycle the best possible way in their local markets.

"We are delighted to partner with How2Recycle® for ORBIT® Mega Pack as society begins to seek fresh breath on-the-go once again and celebrate more in-person moments in 2021," said Ivonne Andreu, Senior Director of Gum & Mints, Mars Wrigley US. "We're committed to our Mars Wrigley's purpose of Better Moments, More Smiles and to making a positive societal impact through more sustainability and increased recycling transparency on our ORBIT® Mega Pack."

This announcement leans into Mars Wrigley's purpose of Better Moments and More Smiles through a more connected and caring world that supports Mars' Sustainable in a Generation Plan. The new ORBIT® packaging is the latest step in Mars Wrigley's sustainability journey to transform its packaging portfolio and drive progress towards its goal of 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025. This packaging innovation comes on the heels of Mars Wrigley's business partnership announcement with Danimer Scientific. The two-year partnership with Danimer Scientific is structured to develop innovative home compostable packaging for a more sustainable environment. The Mars Wrigley business is continuously testing innovative new sustainable packaging alternatives across four areas - REDUCE, REPLACE, RECYCLE, REUSE - while also advocating for recycling infrastructure advancements that support a circular economy.

ORBIT® Mega Pack is on shelves now at retailers nationwide and is available in Peppermint and Spearmint flavors.

For more information about ORBIT® Gum, follow @OrbitGum on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube or join in on the conversation by using #ORBITGum.

