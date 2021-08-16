Orbic™ Partners With Dixon Technologies To Manufacture The First 5G Millimeter Wave Smartphone In India For Export To The US.

NEW DELHI, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbic™, a home-grown US smartphone manufacturer, today announces that it has partnered with Dixon Technologies to manufacture smartphones for Orbic in India at a manufacturing facility in New Delhi. The new Orbic Myra 5G UW, powered by the Snapdragon® 750G 5G Mobile Platform, will be the first 5G millimeter wave product to be produced in India for export to the US.

"This Partnership with Dixon further expands Orbic's presence in India with software development for its smartphones being done in Bangalore. Qualcomm Technologies has been critical to the development and expansion of 5G and has also been invaluable in enabling us on this journey. Orbic is pleased to be able to support the Government's vision for more industries to support the made in India initiative." said Mike Narula, CEO of Orbic North America.

Mr. Sunil Vachani- Executive Chairman of Dixon Technologies said, "We are extremely excited to partner with Orbic for the manufacturing of mobile phones. Orbic has established a strong and trusted partnership with its growing global customer base. World class manufacturing of electronic products in India is a reality today and this partnership is a testament to the same. This is a golden phase for India's manufacturing industry considering it is being supported with the new Industrial friendly policies and incentives which are being rolled out by Government of India and we are proud that Dixon is a part of making India 'Atmanirbhar' or 'Self-reliant'

The Orbic Myra 5G UW brings premium craftsmanship and value to the consumers for a fraction of the price of other 5G smartphones. Thanks to the Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System, the device offers access to Verizon's powerful nationwide ultra-wide 5G network. With a huge 6.78" Full HD screen, 6GB RAM and 64GB of on-board storage (with expandable memory support up to a 1TB microSD card). A triple-rear camera set up with a 48MP main sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with 118° field of capture, There's also a 2MP macro sensor for those tight close-up shots. The 16MP front facing camera, will let you be a selfie expert giving you that perfect shot! With the benefit of 5G UW connectivity that allows you to upload those pictures to your favorite social media platform within seconds.

"We are pleased to be part of this announcement that not only symbolizes India's potential as a global manufacturing hub, but also highlights its ability to help scale 5G for everyone. Designed to provide a truly global 5G experience, the Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform features our powerful Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System, which supports both sub6 and mmWave spectrum bands needed to realize the full potential of 5G. We are committed to supporting the growing needs of Orbic and other OEM customers and expanding access to 5G technologies that deliver better consumer experiences," Said Rajen Vagadia, Vice President & President, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd. & SAARC.

The Orbic Myra 5G UW was engineered for how consumers live and work today. It comes with a long lasting 5000 mAh all day battery and 18-watt charger with Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 technology, if you're running out of juice on the go, you won't be tied to the wall socket long. You can go from zero to 80 percent in about 35 minutes providing users hours of extra standby and usage.

For specifications on the new Myra 5G smartphone got to www.orbic.us/product/Orbic-Myra-5G-UW

About OrbicAt Orbic we believe that our mission is to enhance people's lives by building amazing products with innovative technology at an affordable price. Orbic is a US home grown company, with offices in the United States, Australia and India, its products are designed in the United States and manufactured in India and China. For more information, please visit www.orbic.us

About DixonDixon Technologies ( India) Limited is India's largest* home grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing electronic products and has a diversified portfolio which includes, consumer electronics like LED TVs; Home appliances; lighting products; mobile phones/smart phones; CCTV & DVRs; Medical Equipment; Set Top boxes. The Company was founded in 1993 and services customers globally.

