Orbia Announces Conference Call For Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.
Author:
Publish date:

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24 th, 2021.

Management will host a conference call to review results from the quarter.

Date:Thursday,February 25th, 2021

Time:10:00 am (Mexico City Time)11:00 am (US Eastern Time)

Speakers:

Sameer BharadwajChief Executive Officer

Edgardo CarlosChief Financial Officer

Javier LunaCapital Markets andInvestor RelationsDirector

Number:From the USA (toll free):+1-(888)-339-0721From Mexico (toll free):+001-855-817-7630

From other countries:+1-(412)-317-5247

REGISTER HERE

  • When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call.
  • Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.
  • The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here. 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005522/en/