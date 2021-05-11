Orbia Announces Closing Of Its Inaugural Sustainability Linked Bond Transaction

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) ("the Company" or "Orbia") today announced the successful closing of its inaugural Sustainability-linked bond offering. Orbia successfully issued today $600 million in 1.875% senior notes due in 2026, and $500 million in 2.875% senior notes due in 2031 (collectively, the "Bonds"). This issuance received credit ratings of Baa3 from Moody's, BBB- from S&P and BBB from Fitch Ratings.

The proceeds from this issuance will be used to retire as promptly as practicable part or all of Orbia's MXN 2022 notes, and USD 2022 notes and for general corporate purposes including the refinancing or repayment of other existing indebtedness.

The Company also intends to repay outstanding amounts borrowed under its GBP-denominated commercial paper program in September of 2020. In this regard, the Company intends to additionally establish a new European Commercial Paper Program that will replace the GBP-denominated commercial paper program and expects to have this in place in the near term.

About Orbia

Orbia is a community of companies united by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. The Orbia companies have a collective focus on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials. Orbia operates in the Precision Agriculture, Data Communications, Building and Infrastructure, Fluorinated Solutions and Polymer Solutions sectors. The Company has commercial activities in more than 110 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Mexico City, Boston, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. To learn more, please visit orbia.com.

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements that reflect management's expectations for the future. The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "hope," "have the intention of," "might," "plan," "should" and similar expressions generally indicate comments on expectations. The final results may be materially different from current expectations due to several factors, which include, but are not limited to, global and local changes in politics, economic factors, business, competition, market and regulatory factors, cyclical trends in relevant sectors as well as other factors that are highlighted under the title "Risk Factors" in the annual report submitted by Orbia to the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) and available on our website at https://www.orbia.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/annual-reports-and-filings/. The forward-looking statements included herein represent Orbia's views as of the date of this press release. Orbia undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason unless required by law.

