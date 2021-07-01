Orb Health And Redox Partner To Increase Patient Access Care Management For Providers

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orb Health, the enterprise patient access and virtual care management company that unlocks care capacity for health systems, has announced a partnership with Redox, the industry-leading electronic health record (EHR) integration solution. Through this partnership, Orb Health has enabled an EMR-connected, AI-based intelligence layer that dramatically improves its inbound and proactive outbound service scalability and capabilities as they act in the name of their provider customers.

"The key to effective care management is the ability to understand the unique nature of each patient's care situation and manage it in an intelligent and proactive way," said Chad Jones, Chief Strategy Officer, Orb Health. "Redox enables our intelligence layer to quickly access the EMR of our providers and organize patient information for our clinical agents."

Orb Health's virtual contact center enables patients to quickly speak with clinicians and administrators who coordinate all aspects of their care enabling a "one-touch resolution." This gives brick-and-mortar-based physicians the scheduling space to attend to patients whose needs require the full breadth in-person care. Further, Orb Health's analytics layer delves into a patient's health history and provides individualized insights for how to best serve that patient's needs. As a result, Orb Health's customers have seen a 54% reduction in chronic patient utilization of the emergency department.

"As our network expands, companies like Orb Health experience first-hand how a repeatable, scalable integration solution supports their core value proposition," explains Niko Skievaski, co-founder and President of Redox. "Orb Health promises their customers effective patient engagement with a rapid time to value, and we, at Redox, are glad to support those foundational pipes."

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of 1,700+ healthcare delivery organizations and 300 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox Network exchange more than 20 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 80 electronic health record systems. Redox exists to make healthcare data useful and every patient's experience a little bit better. Learn how you can leverage the Redox Platform at www.redoxengine.com . Visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Orb Health

Orb Health is based in Richardson, Texas, and partners with leading Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), healthcare systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Community Health Centers (RHCs), and Payer firms to improve patient outcomes and accelerate provider profitability. Our industry-leading Enterprise Virtual Care™ solution enables providers to seamlessly increase care capacity for patient support, chronic care, and outbound clinical campaigns that deliver reimbursable, collaborative, patient-centric care coordination as an extension of the practice without requiring additional staff, applications, or office space. All stakeholders in the patient's outcome work as a cohesive unit through a holistic approach that drives significantly improved patient outcomes and satisfaction while increasing reimbursements and lowering the cost curve of healthcare. For more information, please visit orbhealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orb-health-and-redox-partner-to-increase-patient-access-care-management-for-providers-301324131.html

SOURCE Redox Inc.